It took to long, it took too long, it took too long for this to happen: One of the most iconic bops of the Disney Channel-pop era is getting a remake, and people are freaking out. You can read through the tweets about Aly & AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" explicit version announcement after you're done screaming out of excitement, but once you start, you might not be able to stop.

"Potential Breakup Song" defined a young generation of pop music lovers. Whether they were listening to the song on Radio Disney, or blasting it from their iPod nano, kids and teens in the early 2000s remember the song as one of the most bombastic tracks in sisters Aly and AJ Michalka's discography. First released on June 26, 2007, the track has a special place in the history of mainstream pop as one of the first singles by Disney Channel stars to hit it big on Billboard, peaking on the Hot 100 chart at No. 17 and going on to be certified platinum in 2009. The catchy chorus, rock-guitar riffs, and unapologetic lyrics resonated with listeners around the world, and it got more than its fair share of plays in between sitcom episodes on the Disney Channel.

Aly & AJ teased the song's explicit remake on Dec. 22 via Twitter, announcing its near-imminent release for Dec. 29. The duo's song went viral on TikTok throughout 2020, thus introducing a whole new generation to the historic bop. While excitement is certainly rampant on Twitter — the video teaser racked up over 1.3 million views in just six hours — Aly & AJ have yet to give fans any clues as to what the remake of "Potential Breakup Song" will sound like. The "explicit" marker on the cover art, however, is pretty telling; the remake's verses won't be as family friendly as the original's lyrics.

Longtime fans of the duo hyped up the release on Twitter, making sure to meme the track and spread the good word: Aly & AJ are back, and they're here to slay.