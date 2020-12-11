Eddie's car accident from the end of Season 2 has been a major source of mystery in Season 3 of A Million Little Things, but the Dec. 10 episode finally gave fans some answers. Reverend Stewart visited Eddie and revealed what actually happened the night of his accident. He also shared the truth about his daughter Alex's death in A Million Little Things, and it looks like it will change everything for Eddie.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 3 of A Million Little Things follow. Alex's dad Reverend Stewart (Gerard Plunkett) has been keeping close tabs on Eddie (David Giuntoli) and his family since the beginning of Season 3. In the Season 3 premiere, he watched Eddie and Katherine's (Grace Park) vow renewal ceremony from his parked car. Then in the Dec. 3 episode, he actually knocked on their door and spoke to Katherine and Theo (Tristan Byon). It was clear he had some unfinished business with Eddie, and the latest episode let fans in on his secrets.

Reverend Stewart finally spoke to Eddie face to face in A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 3. Eddie started to talk about how he knows he was with Reverend Stewart's daughter Alex the night she drowned, and that she may have lived if Eddie hadn't been drinking that night. But, Reverend Stewart surprised Eddie — and audiences — by revealing that Alex didn't actually die from drowning.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Reverend Stewart told Eddie that Alex actually made it to shore safely the night of her death. But after Eddie left that night, Alex's sister Colleen (Betsy Brandt) gave her drugs and they continued partying. The drugs caused Alex's heart to stop, and in order to protect Colleen, Reverend Stewart made it look like she died by drowning instead of from drugs given to her by her sister.

The night of Eddie's accident, Reverend Stewart was trying to work up the courage to tell Eddie the truth when he witnessed an SUV hit Eddie. Reverend Stewart tried to chase the driver down, but couldn't catch him. He was racked with guilt knowing that Eddie wouldn't have been in that intersection that night if he wasn't trying to make amends for the part he thought he played in Alex's death, so he felt he needed to confess the truth.

It seems like this revelation is going to have a pretty big effect on Eddie. He said that after he found out the accident left him paralyzed, he believed it was what he deserved after what happened to Alex. But, now that Eddie knows he had nothing to do with Alex's death, he's struggling to find any meaning in his current situation. At the end of the episode, he broke his sobriety by taking some painkillers, so Eddie might be headed down a dangerous path with his substance use disorder once again.

Season 3 of A Million Little Things continues on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.