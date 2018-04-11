Travel is the perfect way to step outside of your comfort zone. New experiences can be terrifying, but travel forces you to dive in head-first. Suddenly, you're navigating streets alone, having conversations with complete strangers, and even trying foods you never knew existed. Initially, these changes might bring a strong sense of fear, so we try to avoid them altogether. However, we usually end up discovering more about the world and ourselves when we try new things. I've rounded up a travel goals bucket list for the girl who's ready to step outside her comfort zone.

When's the last time you did something for the very first time? In the midst of our daily routines, it's easy to forget that life is meant to be lived. It doesn't take a lot of effort to venture outside of the daily norm if that's what you truly desire. On the one hand, you can keep it simple by trying a new restaurant or speaking to a person sitting at the table next to you at your local coffeeshop. On the other hand, you can do it big by going skydiving or booking a flight across the world. Every step outside of your comfort zone could lead to amazing opportunities.

1 Skydiving heyciara Skydiving is for the girl who just wants to go for it. It's the quintessential bucket list item for the thrill seekers of the world. It's also great for anyone who wants to challenge their fears. You'll get an adrenaline rush that will leave you on a natural high long after you've landed.

2 Travel Alone For The First Time Song Heming/Stocksy A solo trip will surely get you out of your comfort zone. There's nothing like showing up in a totally new place not knowing a soul. You'll have to make every decision for yourself. It can be a bit scary at first, but it's also an opportunity to challenge your mind and get to know yourself. You'll make new friends and discover that you're stronger than you think.

3 Rough It On A Backpacking Trip Irina Efremova/Stocksy Backpacking isn't for everyone. It doesn't always feel good to carry a 30-pound bag on your back and sleep in bunk beds with strangers. It's a unique opportunity to see the world on a budget. You'll meet other like-minded travelers and locals who live completely different lives than you do. You'll cherish the highs and learn how to deal with the lows of being on the road. You'll likely discover that you can handle more than you ever expected.

4 Climb A Volcano hey_ciara on Instagram Sounds pretty wild, right? You can actually climb Volcano Acatenango in Guatemala for an serious bucket list experience. It'll be physically challenging, yet the overall experience will be unforgettable and rewarding. You'll feel so proud of yourself after you've completed this overnight trek.

5 Stay With A Cuban Family hey_ciara on Instagram Cuba is a travel destination that's unlike any other. It'll be hard to come across wifi, and you'll discover that life is very different. However, the charming people, ancient architecture, unique history, and lively music are more than enough amazing reasons to visit. You can experience how Cubans truly live by staying in a local's home like I did.

6 Discover So Many Gems In The Marrakech Markets hey_ciara on Instagram The Medina of Marrakech is the definition of sensory overload. The sights, smells, and sounds of this busy market will certainly awaken your senses. You'll find so many cool gems as you wander through the maze-like alleys. You may feel disoriented in the beginning, but you'll truly enjoy the excitement of life in a country that is very different than your own. You may also return with some cute AF rugs as souvenirs that will forever remind you of this exhilarating experience.