The Top Halloween 2019 Costumes Around The Country, According To Pinterest

One highlight of fall is always seeing what kinds of clever outfits people dream up for All Hallow's Eve. Often inspired by the past year's pop culture moments, the most favored looks are always reimagined in a myriad of ways. Pinterest's Pinfrights report just revealed the top Halloween 2019 costumes, which means you'll be able to get some insider information as to which characters and personalities will be roaming the street in droves come October 31. Based on searches, the social media platform was able to deduce which costumes for men, women, couples, BFFs friends, and more will trend this year, and it even recorded what the most popular costume search was for every US state. Trust me when I say the information is probably not what you'd expect — you'll definitely find it super interesting!

In terms of the most popular costume searches by states, Stranger Things and Powerpuff Girls dominated. Season 3 of Stranger Things was filled with excellent clothing inspiration (Robin and Steve's Scoops Ahoy uniforms, for example, would make for a super fun friend costume), so that search makes total sense, and the second half of the third season of the Powerpuff Girls reboot is slated to come out this year, hence why Bubbles, Blossom, and Buttercup are popping up too. Take a look at the graphic below to see which costume search is trending in your state:

Pinterest

Want more specific information? Pinterest has got you covered. The nation-wide statistics are definitely the most revealing and will fully tune you in to the costume set to dominate 2019.

The top costumes searches for females are:

I can't help but to think how fun it would be to get all of your girlfriends together, dress up like extraterrestrials, and invade every bar or party you hit on Halloween in Area 51 storming style.

The top costumes searches for males are:

These feel slightly less exciting and a bit more generic but hey, who really gets tired of seeing hoards of superheroes milling about?

When it comes to single costumes, the top searches include:

I myself am considering dressing up as Elton John if only to wear a pair of bedazzled bug-eye spectacles, so this list resonates with me. How many Elton John's in a bar is too many Elton John's in a bar? The limit does not exist.

Topping the list for BFF and couples costumes are:

Pulp Fiction for the win! The '90s movie remains a Halloween staple for good reason. Pro tip: Mia Wallace is incredible easy to dress up as. All you need is a black bobbed wig and white button down shirt et voila! Iconic character achieved.

While trending group costumes include:

What do you think — will you take a cue from these lists and rock a super trendy costume or will you deviate from them completely and come up with something totally original?