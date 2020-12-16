The 'Tiny Pretty Things' Soundtrack Will Make You Want To Get Up & Dance

The holiday season is a time of traditions, with trees, candles, gifts, and ballet. This year's continuing theater shutdowns mean performances of The Nutcracker are few and far between in 2020. But Netflix is here to provide a much-needed dose of en pointe drama with its brand-new series Tiny Pretty Things. Based on the novel of the same name by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, the series is set in a highly prestigious ballet school in Chicago. The drama is over-the-top, but the dancing is divine, and the Tiny Pretty Things soundtrack is full of bangers to match.

Anyone who has seen Black Swan has an idea of how cut-throat the world of professional dancing is. Tiny Pretty Things takes that to 11, with an entire school of dancers, played by Barton Cowperthwaite, Brennan Clost, Kylie Jefferson, Damon J. Gillespie, and Casimere Jollette, to name a few. All of them are competing to make it in the world of dance when they graduate.

But a show about dancing and dancers is nothing without its soundtrack. Tiny Pretty Things delivers in spades, with 82 songs over the course of 10 episodes. The soundtrack is an impressive smorgasbord of everything from Tove Lo to Sofi Tukker, where household names like Harry Styles appear next to up-and-comers like La+ch.

Here's the full list of songs from Tiny Pretty Things.

"Monster" Jane Delaney "My Man" Crush Club "I Know A Place" MUNA "Slow Drive" CLAVVS "Glowing In The Dark" Emily Rowed "Lifelife" Rupert Pope & John Robertson "Show U Love Tritional & Shanahan "Crave" La+ch "Not Your Enemy" James Jandrisch "Standing Still" Emily Rowed "Sound of Breaking" Faunea "Don't Kill My Vibe" Sigrid "Repeat That" Olly Anna "A Dream Within Reason" Dralms "Calling Out" BOBBi "On That" Headband "The World's Made Up Of This And That" Deeds Plus Thoughts "Tippin" Saba Joon "Sneak" Darien Kyle ft. T-Moe "It's Gonna Be Alright" Crush Effect "Summertime" Josh Sahunta "Shame Resurrection" Andrea Di Giovanni "One Night Stand" Tom Boy "Nightmare" Halsey "Handle It" Sly Ty "Ego Talk" Kallitechnis "You?" Two Feet "Broken" Patrick Watson "Love in a Modern Age" The Velveteins "Downtown" Naomi August "Give It" Betta Lemme "Now or Never Now" Metric "Wide Awake" Parquet Courts "Sink N Sin" Kandle "Cha Ching" K+Lab feat. Def3 "Good to You" DTSLL "Hungry Heart" BIIANCO "Feel the Burn" Sophia Eris "Afterglow" IMUR "Heart Like Mine" Raf Riley, Ashton Casey & Marc Williams "Something Better" Minke "Ida Sweet as Apple Cider" Tiny Hill & His Orchestra "Lay Back" CLAVVS "Superstition" Jon Bryant "Easy Nothing" Youngblood "Rise" In The Valley Below "Dancer" Reuben & the Dark "Lightning Mood" Laurent Bourque "Head in the Game" RKID "Iron Fist" Passion Victim ft. Darien Kyle "So Playa" Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Ambrose Arnold "Hit Me" Steph Copeland "Fade Away" Aza Nabuko "Focused On Me" Raphael Lake & Eric Brooks "Part of You" Adaline "Touch" AM & Jarrell Parry "Let's Celebrate" Ms. Triniti "Nobody Does It Better" Headband "One Way" Rose Cousins "You Are Bad" Laura Reznek "The Tide" Jade the Moon "Crash the Party" Blacc Bears "I'm Yours" Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine "Bitter Rivals" Lowell "Spotlight" Lex Junior "Ooh Baby Baby" Priscilla G "Feel Alive" Fake Shark "Adore You" Harry Styles "Nina Cried Power" Hozier feat. Mavis Staples "I'm a Dreamer" Tom Belton "Known Better" Nuela Charles "When Everything is Gone" Geoffroy "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak" Tove Lo "Drains" Feelswithcaps "Get High" Crush Effect "Strangers" Jasper Sloan Yip "Nameless" Dominique Fils-Aimé "Murky Love" Moodie "Chains of Love" Erasure "Rebel" ROYAL "Motion" Emotional Oranges "Ballet" Sofi Tukker

Tiny Pretty Things is on Netflix now.