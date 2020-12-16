Netflix

The 'Tiny Pretty Things' Soundtrack Will Make You Want To Get Up & Dance

By Ani Bundel

The holiday season is a time of traditions, with trees, candles, gifts, and ballet. This year's continuing theater shutdowns mean performances of The Nutcracker are few and far between in 2020. But Netflix is here to provide a much-needed dose of en pointe drama with its brand-new series Tiny Pretty Things. Based on the novel of the same name by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra, the series is set in a highly prestigious ballet school in Chicago. The drama is over-the-top, but the dancing is divine, and the Tiny Pretty Things soundtrack is full of bangers to match.

Anyone who has seen Black Swan has an idea of how cut-throat the world of professional dancing is. Tiny Pretty Things takes that to 11, with an entire school of dancers, played by Barton Cowperthwaite, Brennan Clost, Kylie Jefferson, Damon J. Gillespie, and Casimere Jollette, to name a few. All of them are competing to make it in the world of dance when they graduate.

But a show about dancing and dancers is nothing without its soundtrack. Tiny Pretty Things delivers in spades, with 82 songs over the course of 10 episodes. The soundtrack is an impressive smorgasbord of everything from Tove Lo to Sofi Tukker, where household names like Harry Styles appear next to up-and-comers like La+ch.

Here's the full list of songs from Tiny Pretty Things.

  1. "Monster" Jane Delaney
  2. "My Man" Crush Club
  3. "I Know A Place" MUNA
  4. "Slow Drive" CLAVVS
  5. "Glowing In The Dark" Emily Rowed
  6. "Lifelife" Rupert Pope & John Robertson
  7. "Show U Love Tritional & Shanahan
  8. "Crave" La+ch
  9. "Not Your Enemy" James Jandrisch
  10. "Standing Still" Emily Rowed
  11. "Sound of Breaking" Faunea
  12. "Don't Kill My Vibe" Sigrid
  13. "Repeat That" Olly Anna
  14. "A Dream Within Reason" Dralms
  15. "Calling Out" BOBBi
  16. "On That" Headband
  17. "The World's Made Up Of This And That" Deeds Plus Thoughts
  18. "Tippin" Saba Joon
  19. "Sneak" Darien Kyle ft. T-Moe
  20. "It's Gonna Be Alright" Crush Effect
  21. "Summertime" Josh Sahunta
  22. "Shame Resurrection" Andrea Di Giovanni
  23. "One Night Stand" Tom Boy
  24. "Nightmare" Halsey
  25. "Handle It" Sly Ty
  26. "Ego Talk" Kallitechnis
  27. "You?" Two Feet
  28. "Broken" Patrick Watson
  29. "Love in a Modern Age" The Velveteins
  30. "Downtown" Naomi August
  31. "Give It" Betta Lemme
  32. "Now or Never Now" Metric
  33. "Wide Awake" Parquet Courts
  34. "Sink N Sin" Kandle
  35. "Cha Ching" K+Lab feat. Def3
  36. "Good to You" DTSLL
  37. "Hungry Heart" BIIANCO
  38. "Feel the Burn" Sophia Eris
  39. "Afterglow" IMUR
  40. "Heart Like Mine" Raf Riley, Ashton Casey & Marc Williams
  41. "Something Better" Minke
  42. "Ida Sweet as Apple Cider" Tiny Hill & His Orchestra
  43. "Lay Back" CLAVVS
  44. "Superstition" Jon Bryant
  45. "Easy Nothing" Youngblood
  46. "Rise" In The Valley Below
  47. "Dancer" Reuben & the Dark
  48. "Lightning Mood" Laurent Bourque
  49. "Head in the Game" RKID
  50. "Iron Fist" Passion Victim ft. Darien Kyle
  51. "So Playa" Raphael Lake, Aaron Levy & Ambrose Arnold
  52. "Hit Me" Steph Copeland
  53. "Fade Away" Aza Nabuko
  54. "Focused On Me" Raphael Lake & Eric Brooks
  55. "Part of You" Adaline
  56. "Touch" AM & Jarrell Parry
  57. "Let's Celebrate" Ms. Triniti
  58. "Nobody Does It Better" Headband
  59. "One Way" Rose Cousins
  60. "You Are Bad" Laura Reznek
  61. "The Tide" Jade the Moon
  62. "Crash the Party" Blacc Bears
  63. "I'm Yours" Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine
  64. "Bitter Rivals" Lowell
  65. "Spotlight" Lex Junior
  66. "Ooh Baby Baby" Priscilla G
  67. "Feel Alive" Fake Shark
  68. "Adore You" Harry Styles
  69. "Nina Cried Power" Hozier feat. Mavis Staples
  70. "I'm a Dreamer" Tom Belton
  71. "Known Better" Nuela Charles
  72. "When Everything is Gone" Geoffroy
  73. "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak" Tove Lo
  74. "Drains" Feelswithcaps
  75. "Get High" Crush Effect
  76. "Strangers" Jasper Sloan Yip
  77. "Nameless" Dominique Fils-Aimé
  78. "Murky Love" Moodie
  79. "Chains of Love" Erasure
  80. "Rebel" ROYAL
  81. "Motion" Emotional Oranges
  82. "Ballet" Sofi Tukker

Tiny Pretty Things is on Netflix now.