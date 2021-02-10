This Is Us is remembered for the big moments. The birth of the triplets, the death of Jack, and Kate's wedding all spring to mind. Until now, those moments play out with families and friends gathered in large groups. But the coronavirus pandemic changed all that. Thus far, This Is Us has gestured toward the new state of the world with the occasional mask or socially distanced scene. But the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 8 promo will confront the new reality head-on as Madison gives birth in a hospital, most likely alone.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 7 follow. After Kevin attempted to move heaven and earth to get home (while stopping for heroics along the way), fans desperately want to see him make it to Madison in time. But This Is Us has never been that sort of fairytale. The show's grounded realism is why its occasional romantic flights of fancy work. The reality is Kevin's chances of making it home in time are slim.

But that doesn't mean the Pearsons are going to give up. Randall and Beth have already called Madison to keep her company. The rest of the Pearsons aren't going to stand idly by either. In the trailer for next week's episode, everyone is prepared to go virtual if that's the only way they can be in the room where it happens.

The title of Season 5, Episode 8 is "In the Room." The synopsis is as follows:

The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

Though it doesn't give much away, this synopsis hints heavily that there will be no miracles for Kevin in getting to Los Angeles in time. On the other hand, it does seem to confirm this episode will repair Kevin and Randall's relationship. Their characters said some pretty unforgivable things to each other, and fans have agreed it would take a significant act to repair the rift. Randall sitting on the phone with Madison for hours as a virtual birthing coach just may fit the bill.

The previous episode also focused almost exclusively on Madison going into labor, but Kate's about to gain a baby as well. It's birthing time for everyone this week, and a new generation of Pearson triplets born together — two biological, one adopted — will be the result. It's a virtual family fest for all.