Four episodes into Season 5, This Is Us is only just starting to dive into the heart of this season's plot lines. There was already a lot to deal with going into this season: There's Kevin's impending fatherhood and marriage, as well as his fallout with Randall — not to mention Kate and Toby's pending adoption of a sibling for Jack. However, as the This Is Us Season 5, Episode 5 promo hints, everything fans assume they knew about the present and the past is wrong.

Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 4 follow. Interestingly, the promo for Season 5, Episode 5 does not address the biggest elephant in the room: Randall's impending discovery that his birth mother did not die of an overdose right after he was born, as he'd always believed. Instead, the other unexpected bombshells that Season 5 has lit fuses on are coming to a head.

First, there's Kevin's quest to win an Oscar while his mother can still remember it. While it's a sweet gesture, his devotion to that goal may upend the domestic bliss he stumbled into with Madison.

And then there's Kate, whose recent flashback hints she may have gotten pregnant had an abortion as a teenager, which would blow up many of the assumptions fans have held about her since the show first debuted. Plus, the promo reveals Marc is going to be back this season, so fans need to brace themselves.

Check out the full promo:

Because Season 5, Episode 5 will not air until 2021, NBC has not released an episode title or a synopsis for it. Luckily, executive producer Kevin Olin spoke to Entertainment Weekly about what fans can expect when the series returns. Olin wouldn't say much about Marc's reappearance in Teenage Kate's life or the inevitable angst that will bring about. But he did say Kate's flashback to her possible teen pregnancy would be more emotionally difficult than just telling Toby about a secret she's never admitted to anyone. "I think it's more treacherous than she thought it was going to be. It's unpredictable. And ultimately, it's cathartic," he said.

As for Kevin, Olin confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that viewers are right to look askance at director Foster sending that "Atta Boy" basket. "It's a very deliberate form of a power move," he explained. "I've worked with a director whose favorite book was The Art of War. That's how you see it, and maybe that's what you need to do to be that kind of a director."

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a bit to see how things unspool, as This Is Us is on hiatus for the holidays. Season 5 returns after the new year, on Jan. 5, 2021.