This Is Us has five more installments left in the fourth season. But here's the thing: Viewers already know the ending. Or, perhaps it would be more accurate to say, they've seen the beginning of Season 5. That means anticipation is running high for these final episodes, as fans look for any clues of how the Pearson family gets from its current state to the one already seen in next season's flash forward. The This Is Us Season 4 Episode 14 promo hints things are coming to a head, but it may be a while until they get there. Warning: Spoilers for This Is Us Season 4 follow.

The next episode is entitled "The Cabin." The woodsy getaway has been a staple of Pearson life since the triplets were pre-teens, and a place of memories, both good and bad. But this will be the first time the Pearsons are shown there during three different timelines in one episode. The new trailer for Episode 14 reveals that viewers will see the Pearson triplets during a pre-teen years trip and then again as teens as Marc and Kate's relationship unravels. Plus, there will be a present-day adventure that may or may not sow the seed of a family split to come.

Here's the trailer.

TV Promos on YouTube

As usual, the synopsis is utterly unhelpful.

The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.

Some expect "The Cabin" to be a dark episode, with Kate's abusive relationship trumping her family and the coming Kevin and Randall fallout on the horizon. But this trailer suggests things will be more complicated. If, say, Rebecca and the boys show up with Kate locked out on the porch and Marc inside drinking, there will be no question as to who Kate will choose to go home with. Moreover, while Randall and Kevin may begin to fracture when Kevin discovers Randall lied about his trip to California, the time capsule may bring things back together. Or at least, it will patch over stuff for the moment.

But even if "The Cabin" isn't the fireworks explosion confrontation fans are expecting, it's still a step closer. Because, by Season 5, fans already know, things fall apart.