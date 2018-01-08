The ‘This Is Us' Cast At The 2018 Golden Globes Is Giving Us Major Feels

Not only are the Golden Globe Awards one of the most fun nights of the year for the entertainment industry, it's also the one night per year where the TV and film worlds merge. And one of our absolute favorite ensemble casts that we love to look out for each awards show season is none other than theThis Is Us crew. And their showing at this year's Globes was nothing short of perfect — except for one this. The This Is Us cast at the 2018 Golden Globes is kind of giving us major anxiety, hinting at a whole bunch of spoilers.

The cast teased some secrets as to what fans can expect in the second half of this season, and it is more than a little worrisome. Sterling K. Brown spoke to E! red carpet authority Ryan Seacrest, and shared that "Before the season is over we will see how Jack Pearson [Milo Ventimiglia] dies," but wouldn't say how or exactly when. Milo Ventimiglia seems to understand fans' pain when it comes to his character, and said that he's "happy to give hugs and advice as best I can" to his fans.

Milo, please. Does that mean that we're going to need those hugs and advice? You can't leave it there.

But sad fictional storylines aside, it was a night of celebration for the actors themselves. Chrissy Metz and Milo Ventimiglia made a splash on the carpet serving tonight, fans some very chic looks. Metz wore the night's signature black color head-to-toe, in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown, and Ventimiglia looked sharp (per usual) in a very fancy tuxedo. He shared a snapshot of himself on the way to the event, and he looked great.

It was already primed to be an exciting night for the cast. The show had a couple of nominations this year, including Best Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Chrissy Metz. Metz was also nominated for the same category last year, as was the show for Best Drama. The Best Drama category this year looked fairly similar to last year's roster. All of the shows this year were also nominated last year, with the exception of Westworld, which was swapped out to make room for Hulu's remarkable new juggernaut The Handmaid's Tale.

The other contenders for Best Drama were Game of Thrones, The Crown, Stranger Things, and of course This Is Us. While The Crown took home the trophy last year after their standout debut season on Netflix, this year the award was pretty much up for grabs.

Despite those two noteworthy nominations, all eyes were on Sterling K. Brown this year, who received a Best Actor in a TV Series nomination. Brown was up against some heavy hitters in his category this year, including serial nominee Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Liev Schreiber for Ray Donavan, and Jason Bateman for Ozark.

But the frontrunner and Brown's biggest competition was Freddie Highmore, who snagged a nomination for his breakout leading role in the new series The Good Doctor. According to the award show prediction site Gold Derby, Highmore was the favorite to take home the award this year by a substantial seven to one margin. This statistic was predicted by the Gold Derby expert editing staff despite the Emmy win that Brown received for the same category at last year's Emmy awards.

Menz was also up against some heavy competition in her category this year. She faced Laura Dern and Shaileene Woodley, both nominated for their roles on HBO's Big Little Lies, Michelle Pfieffer for the made-for-TV filmThe Wizard of Lies, and Ann Dowd for The Handmaid's Tale.

The night wasn't just about the stars and the nominations this year. Before the show, actresses (and actors) announced that they would wear black in order to call attention to the issue of sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry. And before the night began, it was expected that Globes host Seth Meyers tackled some major issues, such as the rampant sexual misconduct allegations in Hollywood that have taken over the headlines as of late.

But hey, if you pair a great host with an A-list celebrity invite list, you'll always have a great awards show. And tonight was no exception. So now we must sit patiently and wait for the next awards show — or at least the next episode of This Is Us. We'll be on the edge of our seats.