For the third time in 10 years, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) mandate requiring employers to provide free birth control coverage was thrust into the spotlight at the Supreme Court. In Trump v. Pennsylvania, the Trump administration argued in favor of allowing a wider range of employers to deny contraception coverage on religious or moral grounds, while reproductive rights advocates defended the birth control mandate. On July 8, the justices reached a decision in Trump v. Pennsylvania, and the Supreme Court's ruling on birth control lets more employers deny coverage by upholding the Trump administration's 2017 rules.

In 2017, the Trump administration issued new rules that essentially rolled back the ACA's Women's Health Amendment, which required all employers except for religious organizations to provide birth control coverage to their employees at no additional cost. Lower courts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania subsequently blocked these new rules, and the case made its way up to the Supreme Court. During oral arguments on May 6, the Trump administration argued that the ACA actually left the decision to provide birth control coverage to the discretion of agencies, while reproductive justice advocates warned that the Trump administration's new rules could make it difficult for millions of Americans to access contraception.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

This isn't the first time that the ACA's birth control mandate has been reviewed by the country's highest court, but this case was a little different. In 2014's Burwell v. Hobby Lobby and 2016's Zubik v. Burkwell, two employers with religious affiliations argued that they should be exempted from the Obama-era birth control mandate. In Trump v. Pennsylvania — which was consolidated with another case, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania — however, the main question was whether the Trump administration had the authority to expand birth control coverage exceptions to any employer that claimed a religious or moral opposition. In its ruling on July 8, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the Trump administration did, in fact have the power to enact such rules.

In the majority opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that "the Third Circuit concluded that the Departments [of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury] lacked statutory authority" to provide additional exceptions to the ACA statute. But, Thomas added, this decision by the lower court "was erroneous."

"We hold that the Departments had the authority to provide exemptions from the regulatory contraceptive requirements for employers with religious and conscientious objections," Thomas said, explaining the court's decision.

As reproductive justice advocates pointed out in an April 8 amicus brief, the stakes were exceptionally high in Trump v. Pennsylvania. The brief, which was filed by the National Women's Law Center and more than 50 other reproductive justice organizations, expressed concern that the "moral exemption" provision set forth in the Trump administration's rules could potentially enable any employer to deny birth control coverage to their employees. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration — and of employers like the Roman Catholic nonprofit, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home — CNBC reported that up to 125,000 people could lose their birth control coverage across the country.

In a concurrence, Alito and Justice Neil Gorsuch added that the Supreme Court's ruling in Trump v. Pennsylvania was not likely to be the end of the legal battle over birth control coverage, noting that Pennsylvania and New Jersey were "all but certain to pursue their argument that the current rule is flawed on yet another ground" in the lower courts. Indeed, reproductive justice advocates have made it clear that they do not intend to stop fighting for equitable contraception and reproductive health care access, especially given the disproportionate impact of the Trump administration's rules on people of color, low-income communities, LGBTQ people, and undocumented immigrants.

More to come...