The Supermoon In Cancer 2018 Will Be A Time To Focus On What Nurtures Your Life

New Year's Eve is fast approaching and it's going to be a wild one — and not only because of the amount of partying you'll probably be doing. This New Year's Day is going to be falling on the same date as a supermoon. It will be a supermoon in Cancer 2018, to be specific, and that means it'll be a really sensitive one. If you don't know anything about the moon or about lunar astrology, allow me to enlighten you.

Full moons are known for being a time of harvest, a time when you reap what you've sown, or you begin to see everything that's gotten in the way of your growth. Sometimes, the weeds unearth themselves, and you have to say goodbye to something (or someone) before you even realize how bad they were for you. What makes this full moon so "super?" A supermoon gets its name because it happens when a full moon coincides with the time when a moon is as close to Earth as it can get in its elliptical orbit, making it appear bigger in the sky. Other than that, it's the same as any other full moon, although this one is in Cancer, making the themes of this full moon a little different. Here's what you can expect.

Nurturing Others Vs. Nurturing Yourself

A full moon in Cancer is about nurturing others, and the energy that takes versus nurturing yourself. Anything you give to others that sacrifices your own happiness isn't truly giving at all. Anytime you decide to put your own peace and serenity on hold to preserve the serenity of someone else first is a lost cause. This full moon will shine a light on the people in your life who are basically buckets with a giant hole in the bottom. When you give to them, it's never enough, when you take time for yourself, they consider it a personal attack on them. Anyone who you are uncomfortable saying "no" to is someone you should stay far away from, and if you didn't know that before, this full moon will make sure you know it now.

What You Truly Need

Sit back and think about the last time you truly fed yourself, mind body and spirit. What was it that you did to make yourself happy? What makes you feel fulfilled? What are the ways that you could parent yourself, and where did your own parents slack off when they raised you? How are you foisting their lack of responsibility onto your relationships with others now that you're an adult? These are all questions that a supermoon in Cancer will give you an answer for. You must approach this full moon as honestly as you can, because sometimes the answers you get won't be fun. The point is to remain non-judgmental in order to grow.

Family Of Origin vs. Family Of Choice

We all grow up in the families we had unable to really decide if this is what we want. It's my personal belief that our families are a catalyst to the lessons we're meant to learn in this lifetime, and where they leave off is where we have to pick up the pieces. By cleaning up the mess your family makes of you, you begin to feel proud of your work, and therefore, yourself. This is what it means to be self-actualized. If we fail to work on ourself enough, we tend to choose relationships that repeat the dysfunctional patterns of our families over and over, ad-infinitum. When the supermoon is in Cancer, we are given the opportunity to see where we slacked off in working on ourselves. Our relationships become a mirror of our own work. Once we own up to being our own parent, we begin to attract others who have worked on themselves as well, and this becomes our family of choice. The supermoon in Cancer is about saying goodbye to those dysfunctional family patterns and moving on to become self-actualized adults.

Happy intention setting, moon children.