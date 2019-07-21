We're well into summer, y'all, but warmer weather and hot sunny days don't mean your constant hustling is going to suddenly stop. So, when you indulge in some delicious summery drinks to help you cool off as the temperatures continue to rise, you should probably also be thinking about the caffeine in your sips. what drinks will keep you energized throughout the upcoming months. Luckily, I've created such a list so you don't have to think about it too hard. Here are the strongest Dunkin' summer drinks that will keep you going all season long. You can thank me later.

Dunkin' has two drink categories that are perfect for summer — Iced Drinks and Frozen Drinks. Dunkin's Frozen Drinks category contains both frozen coffee drinks and Coolattas, and while Coolattas are absolutely delicious sweet treats that will help you cool down no matter how high the temperature, they don't actually contain any caffeine. Dunkin's second summer-friendly category is Iced Drinks, which contains iced espresso-based beverages, iced coffee-based drinks, and iced teas.

So, without further ado, these are some of the strongest, most caffeine-filled summer drinks at Dunkin' that will keep all your summer endeavors going strong for the whole season.

1. Iced Coffee If you're looking for a classic Dunkin' pick-me-up and keep-me-up-all-day, look no further than Dunkin's Iced Coffee. A 16-ounce Medium Iced Coffee from Dunkin' packs a punch of about 297 milligrams of caffeine, according to the Dunkin' website, which is more than three times the amount of caffeine in a regular cup of coffee. Expect to be up and buzzing around all day if you enjoy one of these sips in the morning.

2. Frozen Coffee Dunkin's Frozen Coffee smells and tastes just like non-frozen coffee, but has the added benefit of a smooth, freezing-cold texture that can't be achieved with just iced or hot coffee. It's the perfect summer drink because of how icy cold it is but also because of its caffeine content. Dunkin's Frozen Coffee contains 295 milligrams of caffeine per a 16-ounce cup, roughly the same as an Iced Coffee.

3. Cold Brew Cold brews are my classic go-to summer drink and Dunkin's flavorful Cold Brews pack quite a punch. A Medium Cold Brew from Dunkin' contains about 260 milligrams of caffeine, so you'll definitely have enough energy to do what you need to do throughout the day.

4. Iced Latte A medium Iced Latte from Dunkin' definitely packs a punch but is a better option for folks who don't need quite as much caffeine as Dunkin's Frozen or Iced Coffees offer. You'll get about 166 milligrams of caffeine content with Dunkin's Iced Lattes so while it'll get you wired and help you get stuff done, you might still be able to get some rest when you need to wind down.