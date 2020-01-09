In the dead of winter, people look to find a place where they can get away to somewhere warm. For fans of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, that "somewhere warm" looks like it's heading straight to Hell. Not that Season 2 made any bones about Sabrina's plan to head down below and bring her boyfriend Nick back from the clutches of evil. But no one expected her to come back in an MTV type throwback. This "Straight To Hell" music video from Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina is the most hilarious trailer the show could have come up with.

Sabrina underwent a lot in Season 2, starting with her now being a Witch after spending the first season fighting the transformation. But her time at the Academy of Unseen Arts brought more than she bargained for, between the upcoming marriage of Zelda and Father Blackwood and The Dark Lord's own plan to marry Sabrina himself.

Thankfully, with the help of Ms. Wardwell (who finally reveals herself to be Lilith), Sabrina and friends manage to trap the Dark Lord. Unfortunately, it's inside the body of Sabrina's boyfriend, Nick Scratch, necessitating Lilith to take him with her down to Hell, where she plans to rule as Madame Satan.

Meanwhile, Father Blackwood first tries to secede from the Churches of Night, creating the misogynistic Church of Judas, and then poisons all his followers and makes a run for it. Zelda and Prudence save as much of the coven as they can, reforming with a new focus on the worship of Lilith. (Super timely!)

What can anyone do after such goings-on? Go full pop star, of course.

The music video does give fans a few looks at the coming season, not just actor Gavin Leatherwood without a shirt. But as it's a music video, little of the plot is included, so here's the CAOS Season 3 synopsis, via Netflix:

Part Three finds Sabrina reeling from the harrowing events of Part Two. Though she defeated her father Lucifer, the Dark Lord remains trapped within the human prison of her beloved boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch. Sabrina can't live with herself, knowing that Nick made the ultimate sacrifice and is suffering, burning in Hell under Madam Satan’s watchful eye. So with an assist from her mortal friends, “The Fright Club” (consisting of Harvey, Rosalind, and Theo), Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. However, the Dark Lord's unseating has sent shockwaves through the realms—and, with no one on the throne, Sabrina must assume the title of “Queen” to defend it against a challenger, the handsome Prince of Hell Caliban. Meanwhile, in Greendale, a mysterious carnival rolls into town, bringing with it a threat to the Spellmans and the coven: A tribe of pagans looking to resurrect an ancient evil...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 arrives on Friday, January 24, 2020.