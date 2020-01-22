The Mandalorian brought the live-action world of Lucasfilm and Star Wars to the small screen. With its success, there's been a renewed interest in the Star Wars animated series, like Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Clone Wars was the first, with six seasons between its runs on Cartoon Network and Netflix. Now a new season has been commissioned for Disney+. And the good news is the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 premiere date is just around the corner.

After the collapse of the franchise in the wake of the prequel trilogy, George Lucas attempted a new way to make Star Wars content, moving from live-action films to animation. Animation artist Dave Filoni directed the original Clone Wars movie in 2008. It was set between the prequels, where Anakin is assigned a Jedi student of his own, Ahsoka Tano. Tano, Anakin, and Obi-Wan go on to have several adventures before Anakin turns to the Dark Side. Filoni then went on to create the Clone Wars TV series, furthering the stories of these three heroes.

The show followed on Cartoon Network aired from 2008-2013, with five seasons of 22 episodes each. Then it moved to Netflix in 2014 for a final season of 13 installments.

These six seasons are now gathered together on Disney+, with a brand new season, 12 episodes all told, to follow starting on Feb. 21.

Star Wars on YouTube

Up until now, The Clone Wars, and Filoni's shows that followed, including Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Resistance, were considered someone of a niche part of the fandom. It didn't help that both film and TV series were set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, keeping the story firmly in the realm of the prequels. Moreover, Revenge of the Sith never mentions Ahsoka Tano, and the new sequel trilogy never referenced any of the TV series adventures, effectively keeping them separate.

But The Mandalorian changed that when it brought the Darksaber into Star Wars' live-action world. For fans who had never seen the Darksaber before, learning all about its history in The Clone Wars is a great way to fill the space between The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2. With all six seasons in one place, and a month before the new season arrives, it's a perfect time to binge on The Clone Wars, and get oriented to its prequel setting.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 premieres on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, and will air one episode a week thereafter.