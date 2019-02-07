Certain hues seem to take over runways each season, as if a memo goes out to designers before Fashion Week detailing which shades they should feature prominently within their collections. But spring 2019 color trends are so diverse and so numerous that it's clear that designers were inspired by the entire rainbow when it came to saturating their creations this year. The fashion industry as a whole seems to moving in a direction where boldness and brightness are paramount, so it makes sense that designers wouldn't want to limit themselves with a small palette.

Hues with warmer undertones certainly dominated the spring runways, but they took on both pastel and intensely pigmented qualities. No matter what types of hues you typically like to sport, there'll be one that will definitely strike your fancy. Check them out below and start writing your spring shopping list.

Living Coral

Seeing as it was named Pantone's Color of the Year for 2019, it makes sense that Living Coral would be found on the runways of some of buzziest designers around, including Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, Christian Siriano, and Adeam. The color is bright, fresh, and will likely remind you of the ocean, which is never a bad image to be reminded of.

Marigold

A deep yellow almost the color of egg yolk brightened up spring collections, as championed by designers including Monse, Max Mara, Escada, and Carolina Herrera. Yellow in all its tonal iterations was huge for the season, but this deep floral one is among the best of them.

Soft Lilac

Lilac was huge during the spring and summer of 2018 and it seems like the color is back for another round. Badgley Mischka, Kate Spade, and Emilia Wickstead all were inspired by the hue, which has a gorgeously ethereal quality about it.

Ballet Pink

Soft pinks like the color of ballet slippers left spring runways in a powdery haze, with the likes of Dion Lee, Tom Ford, Diane von Furstenberg, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs putting their spin on the color.

Cherry Red

Fiery red is a color that will not (and should not!) die. It's strong, sultry, and classic — Gucci, Acne, and Simone Rocha clearly think so, too.

Deep Orange

An orange hue akin to that of turmeric served as the springtime version of burnt orange, appearing within the collections of Fendi, Hermes, Valentino, and more. It's definitely one way to spice up your look.

Pale Yellow

Another yellow hue worth mentioning is perhaps the most subtle one. Light yellow, the color of bleached sunshine, tinged the collections of Chanel, Miu Miu, and Tibi with an air of soft cheer. If you typically stray from wearing yellow because you find it too bright and hard to style, this tone might be your access point to the color.

Tie Dye

OK, OK, so tie dye isn't technically a color, but it's a pattern defined by being made up of them, so it counts, right? R13, Proenza Schouler, Collina Strada, and more brought the '70s trend back in the raddest of ways. Time to schedule an arts n' crafts afternoon.

