Every lunation has its unique significance, some of which go all the way back to ancient times, and when you take a closer look at the season in which they take place, you'll know exactly where they get their name. Speaking of, the spiritual meaning of the Snow Moon 2019 is all about nurturing our mind, body, and physical well-being. For the record, this full moon will be in the sign of meticulous Virgo, ergo a time to be conscious of our health, and well-being overall. However, Virgo's essence isn't the only thing that influenced this full moon, nor its winterish nickname.

According to the Farmers' Almanac, the names of the full moon date back to the Native American tribes of North America. The natives tracked the seasons by giving specific names to every full moon, and the month in which they occurred. Now, given that the heaviest snow typically falls during the month of February, the natives called this full moon the "Full Snow Moon." Now do you see where the Snow Moon gets its name? Nothing is coincidence, including the names of the full moon! Plus, there's some Virgo influence here too, if we consider its astrological element earth, of course.

Another name for the Snow Moon is the "Full Hunger Moon," considering the brutal winter, and harsh weather conditions, which made hunting for food rather difficult. Ring a bell, much? As I previously mentioned, the spiritual meaning behind this particular full moon is about nurturing our well being, which was quite the challenge for Native Americans at one point in time. Although, in the end, European settlers began following native customs, and then created their own full moon names. Interesting, isn't it? Gosh, what on earth would we do without our ancestors? I'm not being sarcastic either.

The Spirituality Behind The Snow Moon 2019

Aside from its unique name, and natural history, the Snow Moon is overflowing with magical energy from the heavens. For starters, Virgo's one-of-a-kind duality is partly why it's so special, but I'll get to that in a moment. Remember, when there's a full moon, the sun is directly opposing the moon, which is why full moons are a call for spiritual balance. Now, with the sun in mystical Pisces, and the moon in practical Virgo, the cosmos are asking us to consider a number of things:

Are you being realistic with your current routine?

Are you being practical with your daily duties?

Are you making the necessary sacrifices for your well-being?

Have you been getting enough rest?

Do you have faith in your work?

In case you're wondering, this full moon is a culmination of the new moon in Virgo that took place back in September 2018, which means, some of you might finally see the fruits of your hard labor. Hint: check which house Virgo is located on your birth chart. This can help you determine the theme of this lunation, as well as the clarity and closure you will receive.

Something else I want to point out is, don't stress if you don't get the "clarity" you're looking for right away, as this full moon will likely bring unexpected news to the surface. For instance, if you're a Sagittarius or Sagittarius rising, the full moon in Virgo will illuminate your tenth house of career and professional reputation.

Now, while some of you might be presented with a job offer, others will experience a profound epiphany in regards to their professional life, and destiny in the world. On another note, Sagittarius could also find closure with a prominent authority figure in their life, as this area of the chart also rules authority figures.

Whatever the case may be, I am wishing you all a blessed Snow Moon full of spiritual enlightenment.