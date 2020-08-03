The second season of The Umbrella Academy may have only just been released on Friday, July 31, but superfans of the Netflix action series have already marathoned their way through the ten new episodes. There are actually a ton of hidden details even the most devoted fans may have missed in their first watch, though. These sparrow easter eggs in The Umbrella Academy Season 2 were tucked away all throughout the new season to tease that twist ending, and you'll definitely want to rewatch the episodes once you start noticing them.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the Season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy. The big cliffhanger at the end of the new season is the introduction of the Sparrow Academy, a superhero team that Reginald Hargreeves assembled instead of the Umbrella Academy in the alternate timeline the heroes created after their adventures in 1963 Dallas. The twist reveal came as a shock to viewers int he season's final moments, but looking back, there were a ton of little details hinting at the Sparrow Academy's arrival.

Most fans probably missed them, but there were sparrows hidden all over Season 2. The fandom YouTube channel "Flicks and the City" compiled a list of a lot of these birds, which popped up in the background in the Commission's meeting room, on a candy bar in a vending machine, in Reginald's office, and various other places.

The hidden birds are meant as a fun little details for fans to look out for when they rewatch Season 2, but they could also have a more important meaning. The places these sparrows show up might signal how the Sparrow Academy came to be.

Curiously, most of these sparrows show up around the Commission, leading some fans to believe the Sparrow Academy has some connection to the timeline-protecting corporation. The most obvious sparrow cameo, though, is Harlan's toy bird. The child is incredibly attacked to the figurine all season long, and in his final scene, Harlan confirmed he still had superpowers by making the sparrow float.

Netflix

Harlan's toy stands out as what is potentially the most important sparrow easter egg, and it's fueling a fan theory that Harlan may be a founding member of the Sparrow Academy.

Only time will tell if these sparrows turn out to be anything more than just a fun game for fans, but while everyone waits for Netflix to pick up a third season of The Umbrella Academy, they are the perfect reason to rewatch Season 2 extra carefully.