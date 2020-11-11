You might not think a story about chess would be the next big thing in TV, but from the moment The Queen's Gambit premiered on Netflix, it was clear the show was a hit. From the storyline to the fashion, the show beautifully weaves the tale of a chic chess genius fighting her way to the top of a male-dominated sport. While there's a good chance you were too distracted by the fierce looks and technical terms to notice the music much, the songs on The Queen's Gambit's soundtrack will make you want to start a re-watch ASAP.

The riveting seven-episode miniseries, based on the novel of the same name by Walter Tevis, follows chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) as she defeats opponent after opponent on her way to becoming one of the best chess players in the world. Since the fictional story takes place in the 1960s, it makes sense the soundtrack would be full of rock hits and psychedelic tunes. The series showcases era-specific classics from groups like The Kinks, The Monkees, and of course, Peggy Lee's iconic "Fever."

Even though plenty of shows have great musical selections, The Queen's Gambit's soundtrack has made almost as big of an impression on viewers as the incredible story, casting, and fashion.

With most of the songs being from the '60s, the show transports viewers back, much like fellow period piece Mad Men did in its heyday. Fans who aren't familiar with the decade's hits should def add these groovy sound to their playlists.

In addition to lots of era-specific jams, the series is full of emotional and intense instrumental sets by Carlos Rafael Rivera. The score highlights the highs and lows of Beth's journey, with different orchestral compositions showcasing her various matches and opponents.

Whether you're debating your next chess move, studying for a final, or just looking for the perfect mood-setting music, The Queen's Gambit soundtrack just might be the perfect choice. Listen for yourself and be prepared to have a new fave playlist:

While the chances of the show returning for a Season 2 are pretty slim (it is supposed to be a limited series, after all), fans can now relive Beth's journey time and time again, both on-screen and musically.

The Queen's Gambit is on Netflix now.