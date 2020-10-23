After We Collided, the latest installment of the After movies, is a true emotional rollercoaster. Tessa and Hardin's relationship is filled with almost too many ups and downs to even keep track of, but fans are always along for the ride. There's no better way to enjoy the ride than with the After We Collided soundtrack, which is filled with some genuine bops.

After We Collided is the follow-up to 2019's After, and both movies are based on the books in Anna Todd's popular series. The steamy movie follows Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) in the aftermath of their breakup. But as fans know, these two just can't seem to stay away from each other, even as Tessa attracts the attention of her new coworker Trevor (Dylan Sprouse).

The soundtrack to After We Collided provides the perfect backdrop for all of Hessa's (yes, their couple name is Hessa) heated drama. From Dove Cameron to Kim Petras to Sufjan Stevens, the songs in this movie are fabulous jams that are also almost guaranteed to hit you right in the feelings. How could they not, with a love story as tumultuous as Tessa and Hardin's?

Check out the full list of the songs on the After We Collided soundtrack below:

"You Were Supposed to be Different" by Aron Wright

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas - Jazz Version" by Jody Karl Jenkins

"Backup Plan" by James Donald Davies

"Prada" by Mark Alan Einhorn, Andrew I. Flores, Jesse Anthony Gonzalez, Keenan Jeffrey Montgomery, and Alexander John Valente

"Back With The People" by Ulysses Wells

"You Never Knew" by Jim-E Stack

"Suzy" by Crash

"Make It End" by Bixtel

"Girls" by SWEYD

"This is How We Toast" by Jarina De Marco

"Love Me or Leave Me" by Little Mix

"Got My Number" by Kim Petras

"Do Your Worst" by Harves

"New Bossa" by Keith Papworth

"Way Up" by Fintan

"O' Tannenbaum" by Jonah Mutono

"Goes to 11" by The Interrockers

"Dollars & Change" by Bad Rabbits

"Should Have Known Better" by Sufjan Stevens

"Auld Lang Syne" by Sean Fitzgerald

"Quality" by Soaky Siren feat. Bantu

"Move With It" by John Sambrook

"Forbidden Love" by Maxchalant and Maiah Manser

"Birdie" bt Bixtel

"Heartbeat" by The Fray

"WILD" by DIJON

"Deck The Halls" by Andy Quin

"Wish" by Brett Harris

"Skating Waltz" by Sean Fitzgerald

"So Good" by Dove Cameron

"Afraid of the Dark" by Ezi

After We Collided is out in theaters and on-demand now.