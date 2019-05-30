Fans love to call the seven members of BTS "baby faced" — I'm looking at you, Jungkook! — but you seriously haven't lived until you've seen the boys as actual babies. Well, not actual babies, but baby-fied versions of themselves using everyone's latest favorite Snapchat filter. You've seen this thing, right? The baby filter basically transforms your face (or anyone else's you snap) into a younger, kid-looking version. It sounds weird, I know. But it's actually pretty cool, and that's why everyone — celebs included — seems to be obsessed with it. Case in point: A genius ARMY went and made a Snapchat baby filter version of BTS' "Boy With Luv" music video, and lemme tell you, it's freaking adorable.

This isn't the first time we've seen BTS with the Snapchat baby filter, of course. On May 18, someone shared a baby-fied version of BTS introducing themselves on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that was seriously the most adorable thing I've ever seen. And who could forget about the video BTS uploaded of Jungkook giggling while using the baby filter on his hyungs? I mean, it was just too good.

Now we have a little kids version of the boys singing "Boy With Luv" with Halsey, and you really gotta watch this thing because the pop stars' transformations are all kinds of amazing.

Take a look and you'll see what I mean:

Toldja!

Before we get to BTS, how cute does Halsey look licking that lollipop at the beginning of the video?

We also get to see Baby Jin counting to two:

A rapping Baby Suga:

Jungkook looking even more baby-faced than usual:

Baby RM in his white chapeau:

And all seven of the boys screaming like actual babies right at the end:

Honestly, this whole thing is something I never knew I needed in my life, and if Big Hit doesn't make "Baby With Luv" a real thing I think I might start screaming, too.

For now, I'll just settle for rewatching the actual "Boy With Luv" music video on loop:

Meanwhile, other celebrities have been quick to jump on the baby bandwagon, too.

Kim Kardashian recently gave the Snap filter a try, and quickly realized that she looked just like her daughter Chicago:

Khalid took it out for a spin, too:

And so did Will & Grace's Sean Hayes, to hilarious effect:

Meanwhile, the good people of Twitter couldn't resist applying the filter to some of our fave pop culture icons.

Here it is on the cast of Friends:

On the cast of Avengers: End Game:

On the "kids" from The Office:

And I couldn't help but wonder how the four ladies of Sex & The City would look if they got the full Benjamin Button treatment:

Is it just me, or does Kim Catrall look the same?

Anyhoo, because there can never be enough of Baby Bangtan, here's the baby-filtered video I was telling you about from BTS' appearance on Stephen Colbert:

I think it's pretty clear that baby filters and BTS are the perfect duo, don't you?