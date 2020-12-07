Retelling the life story of Tejano music icon Selena Quintanilla was only half of the challenge for Netflix's new Selena: The Series. The biographical drama also had to make sure to get the soundtrack just right. After all, Selena's incredible music is what made her such a beloved icon all over the globe. The series features standout tracks from Selena's early career, while also highlighting music of the '80s that inspired her. Basically, the Selena: The Series soundtrack is your one-stop shop for all the best throwback pop.

Netflix released the first part of Selena: The Series on Friday, Dec. 4, which chronicles Selena's childhood and the beginnings of her singing career. Since the show will have a Part 2, which is expected to drop in 2021, the soundtrack so far consists only of Selena's earlier records. So, no, you won't hear her biggest hits like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" or "Dreaming of You" on the soundtrack just yet. Instead, the first nine episodes of the show feature an expansive sampling of Selena's earlier work, spanning her days as the lead singer of her family band Selena y Los Dinos up through her third studio album, 1992's Entre a Mi Mundo.

Here are all the Selena songs featured in Part 1 of Selena: The Series.

"Como la Flor" by Selena y Los Dinos

"Dame un Beso" by Selena y Los Dinos

"La Bamba" by Selena

"Quiero" by Selena

"Terco Corazón" by Selena

"Yo Fui Aquella" by Selena

"My Love" by Selena y Los Dinos

"Besitos" by Selena y Los Dinos

"Sukiyaki" by Selena

"Amame, Quiereme" by Selena y Los Dinos

"I Could Fall In Love" by Selena

"Enamorada De Ti (Live at Premio Lo Nuestro)" by Selena

"Baila Esta Cumbia" by Selena

"Buenos Amigos" by Selena and Alvaro Torres

"Ven Conmigo" by Selena

"La Carcacha" by Selena

"No Quiero Saber" by Selena

"Yo Te Amo" by Selena

"Que Creías" by Selena

"Ámame" by Selena

But Selena is not the only singer featured in the show's soundtrack. Selena: The Series delves into the artists that inspired Selena as much as it showcases her own music. Since Part 1 is predominantly set in the '80s during Selena's teenage years, it's filled with the hit pop, rock, and funk songs of the era that helped form Selena's signature sound.

Here's what you'll hear as you watch:

"Looking for a New Love" by Jody Watley and Louil Silas Jr.

"Word Up" by Cameo

"Venus" by Bananarama

"Too Shy" by Kajagoogoo

"Take Your Time" by The S.O.S Band

"Poison Arrow" by ABC

"Mercedes Boy" by Pebbles

"Point of No Return" by Nu Shooz

"I.O.U." by Freeeze

"Keep On Movin'" by Soul II Soul and Caron Wheeler

"Don't You Want Me" by Jody Watley

"Catch Me (I'm Falling)" by Pretty Poison

"Bust a Move" by Young MC

"Come Go with me" by Exposé

"More Than Words" by Extreme

"Straight Up" by Paula Abdul

"Talking in Your Sleep" by The Romantics

"Forever Your Girl" by Paula Abdul

"Right Here Right Now" by Jesus Jones

"No More Words" by Berlin

"I'm Leaving It All Up to You" by Donny and Marie Osmond

With Part 2 moving into the '90s to depict Selena's final years, fans can expect to hear some of her biggest hits in the upcoming installment of Selena: The Series, along with some throwback bangers from other artists '90s kids grew up with.

The first part of Selena: The Series is streaming on Netflix now, with Part 2 expected to arrive in 2021.