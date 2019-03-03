Whenever I'm forced to make a major purchase, I try to look at a wide variety of brands to evaluate all my options before ultimately making a decision. When it comes to the realm of smart phones, I usually browse Samsung or Apple's latest models, but recently, multinational Chinese phone company called Huawei revealed a new foldable phone called the Huawei Mate X that looks relatively comparable to Samsung's new Galaxy Fold. So, if you're wondering about the differences between the Huawei Mate X versus the Samsung Galaxy Fold, the similarities are actually pretty striking.

While shopping for a new phone, there are a few highly important requirements you should consider. Maybe size does — in fact — matter to you, or you might be constantly on-the-go, making battery life a concern. If you're big on media, display may be a major deciding factor, or if you are all about ~aesthetic~ you could be interested in browsing a wide variety of colors. Samsung and Huawei are totally changing the game for smart phones by creating an entirely new category, though, so it's important to evaluate the two foldable models side-by-side, to make sure you're making the best decision for yourself. Take a look at the comparisons, below.

Display Giphy The Huawei Mate X, according to the company's website, has three display screens (wow!) including: a 6.6-inch front screen, a 6.38-inch rear screen, and when unfolded, an 8-inch tablet "FullView" screen. But the Samsung Galaxy Fold, on the other hand, only has two screens, including a 7.3-inch Main Display and a 4.6 inch Cover Display. So if you're looking for as much screen time as possible, the Huawei Mate X might be the better option.

Battery Giphy The battery power of the two phones is relatively comparable. According to the Huawei website, the Huawei Mate X comes with a 4500mAh battery, and it supports 55W SuperCharge technology, meaning it can charge to 85 percent capacity in a half hour. Based on information taken from Samsung's website, on the other hand, the Galaxy Fold's battery appears to be a little smaller, at only 4380mAh. Similar to its rival, though, it's Fast Charging compatible on wired and wireless.

Camera Giphy The Huawei Mate X has a high quality Leica camera. According to the website, it has a total of three cameras, including a wide angle lens, an ultra wide-angle lens, and a telephoto lens. But Galaxy Fold's camera is pretty solid as well. According to Samsung, it also has three different cameras with six lenses. That's right — there are three in the back, two on the inside, and one on the cover. It even lets you use other apps during a video call. If photography is a hobby of yours, either of these are definitely something to consider.