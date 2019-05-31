With the start of Pride Month quickly approaching (quickly as in tomorrow, June 1), you can bet that the beauty industry is coming out with all sorts of collections to celebrate the LGBTQ's impact on the world. So no matter where or how you plan on celebrating, rest assure that there will be a beauty product to help show your pride and/or your alliance. The latest beauty collection to help you do just that? The Sally Hansen x GLAAD Pride 2019 Collection, a six piece nail polish collection designed to support GLAAD's mission to promote equal acceptance in the media.

The range of bold-colored nail polishes is available as of today, Friday, May 31 online and in-stores at Ulta, where the collection will be displayed across the most appropriate, colorful in-store displays. Each individual nail polish retails for $2.99 or you can cop the whole six piece set in super cute exclusively designed gift sets for $16.99.

If you're looking for a long-lasting nail polish (or polishes) to last you all month long then look no further as the collection is available in Sally Hansen's exclusive Xtreme Wear Shades, which deliver major strength, shine, and prove to be chip-resistant, fade-resistant, and waterproof.

Sally Hansen Pride Collection $16.99 | Ulta Buy Now

Along with partnering with GLAAD to create and inspire this collection, Sally Hansen made an upfront monetary donation to the organization, in lieu of donating a portion of the proceeds from the project.

Sally Hansen's Vice President of Global US Marketing, Celia Tombalakian, shared in a press release the reason behind the company's decision to partner with GLAAD to create the collection. "We are honored to partner with GLAAD on this special collection, to support their important work and to celebrate PRIDE in a colorful, and meaningful way,” she said. "With this rainbow collection, we offer a way for all to show their PRIDE on their nails.”

And that's exactly what this collection will do. So if you're looking to rock one shade or all six on your fingertips, read on for a look at the full collection.

Pucker Up

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

The hottest shade of red that will be sure to heat up any event, parade, date, or celebration.

Sunkissed

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

A bold shade of orange sure to add just the right amount of brightness to any lewk.

Mellow Yellow

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

There can never be a cloudy day when you've got this splash of sunshine on your nail beds.

Pine Shine

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

A shimmery shade of green that is sure to make everyone you greet green with (mani) envy.

Pacific Blue

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

There is literally no way you can have the blues with this shade of cobalt at your fingertips.

Rockstar Pink

Courtesy of Sally Hansen

A pinkish-purplish glittery polish that'll make you shine while you party like a rockstar all Pride Month long.

Whether you plan on attending parades, concerts, or parties this Pride Month, rocking Sally Hansen's GLAAD Pride Collection on your digits will help you show off your pride in the boldest, most colorful way possible all month long.