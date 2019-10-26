The Royal Family Is Hiring A Personal Assistant, So BRB, I’m Moving To The U.K.

You know, it's something else when the Queen of England is taking to LinkedIn and searching for new employees via the Royal Household's account. It's just not something that you expect to see. Even though this isn't the first time that there have been job postings for the Royal Household on LinkedIn, I don't think that it will ever be less entertaining. They're hiring! As of October 24, the Royal Family is hiring a Personal Assistant that is going to be based out of Buckingham Palace. I can't imagine the number of people applying for this role, but I'm about to go on myself and send in my application ASAP.

According to the official Royal Household's job posting via LinkedIn, the Royals are looking for someone who will work 37.5 hours a week Monday through Friday with travel required. In this role, the Personal Assistant, will "prioritize and manage multiple requests, coordinate diaries, meetings and appointments, alongside complex travel arrangements and correspondence management." They make a point to confirm that this is a "fast-paced and high profile environment, and you'll have responsibility from day one" — which obviously means, don't think that being a Personal Assistant for the Royal Family will be easy.

If you get to be in such close contact to Queen Elizabeth — not to mention Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and the royal babies — you'll have to be a very hard worker who can keep their cool under high pressure. Don't let them know that inside, you're freakin' out.

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There are two spots for the job, one is the full-time position and the other "a fixed-term Maternity cover." If you have experience as a Personal Assistant for high-profile names — or just feel you've got what it takes — you might want to apply to be a PA for the Royal Family before the job opening closes. The end date is listed as Oct. 27 at 11:55 p.m. So, go check your resume to make sure it's up to a royal standard. Although the job does not list the exact salary for the position, the post does say that the selected applicant will receive a "competitive salary and benefits package," as I would imagine a Royal Assistant should.

Earlier this year, the Royal Palace was taking applications for a chef job at Buckingham Palace, as well as a social media manager position. According to CNN, the Queen made her first post on Instagram via @TheRoyalFamily on back in March, and this most likely sparked a desire for help with posts to keep the Royal presence fresh on Instagram and other media platforms.

That position in "Royal Communications" was closed on at the end of May 2019, but entailed assistance in keeping a public presence and utilizing "new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage."

Wondering how to apply to be a Personal Assistant to the Royal Family? Surprisingly, the application looks pretty straightforward. According to the website, you create an account on the palace job portal, fill out a form of questions about your experience, skills, and background, and of course, answer questions that are very specific about your personal assistant work. From there, you may receive an email for the next steps if you're selected to move forward in the process.

TBH, it sounds like just about any other job application I've completed in the past. But you best bet the Royal Family doesn't just hire anyone. Whoever ends up scoring one of the two positions is going to be very lucky, and I'm assuming, very, very busy.