Betty Cooper is no stranger to solving crimes. After all, she caught her serial killer father, the Black Hood, and stopped an organ-harvesting cult while still in high school. But her latest case may be her most difficult one yet, and the Riverdale Season 5, Episode 9 promo is all about Betty's new mystery.

Warning: Spoilers for Riverdale Season 5, Episode 8 follow. The Town with Pep's latest big bad isn't even a person, at least not yet. So far, all fans know is that a killer truck has been kidnapping (and eventually killing) young women hitchhiking along the highway just outside Riverdale. It's unclear who (or what, if the show is finally embracing the supernatural) is driving it, but the mystery could result in one heartbreaking casualty: Betty's sister, Polly. The other Cooper sibling went missing after she and Betty had a fight in Season 5, Episode 5, and she was later seen running from the truck. Although Polly called Betty and their mother Alice for help in Episode 8, by the end of the episode, they found the payphone she'd been calling from destroyed and covered in blood.

Betty's quest to find her sister is bound to be at the heart of her story in Season 5, and it's the sole focus of the promo for the upcoming episode. "Someone is kidnapping, torturing, and murdering women. It's just pure evil," Betty tells someone in the clip. "But I'll be damned if I let it happen to anyone else." Viewers also see Betty getting ready to hunt down the killer, as she loads her gun and stares wistfully at a framed photo of her and Polly, all while sporting her iconic ponytail. The promo also shows a flash of Polly running from the truck screaming, in what could have been her final moments.

While Betty may have to call on her serial killer genes to get to the bottom of what's happening, her FBI mission is just one of the many storylines unfolding on Riverdale next week. Here's what else you can expect to see next episode, according to the official synopsis:

After the Bulldogs lose several football games, Archie and Veronica come up with a plan to boost school spirit. Jughead turns his attention to a student who he thinks might need his help. Betty seeks guidance from Cheryl after being faced with a difficult decision to make. Finally, Kevin is forced to face a dark moment from his past.

Hopefully Betty can get her sister back in one piece, but until then, Riverdale residents should definitely steer clear of that road.

Season 5 of Riverdale continues on Wednesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.