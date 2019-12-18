Riverdale may be taking a break for the holidays, but the teaser for its next new episode promises it will be coming in hot in 2020. Up until this point in Season 4, the weirdness at Jughead's new prep school has remained largely separate from the what's going on with the rest of the main characters, but the Riverdale Season 4, Episode 10 promo reveals Archie and Veronica are about to clash with Stonewall Prep thanks to a big football game. And apparently, Veronica has an intricate plan that involves seducing Jughead's arch nemesis, Bret Weston Wallis.

Spoiler alert: This post includes spoilers from Riverdale Season 4, Episode 9, "Tangerine." As the name of the next new episode implies, "Varsity Blues" will center on a football game between Riverdale High and Stonewall Prep, the promo teaser revealed. But it looks like most of the action will actually be taking place off the field, as Jughead's old buddies finally clash with his snobby new clique.

The teaser clip shows Archie throwing a punch at Bret, which could likely be in response to the footage of four men in bunny masks ominously approaching Mad Dog in an alley. Jughead and Betty have already seen Bret and Donna wear those same bunny masks earlier this season, so it's safe to assume those are Stonewall Prep jocks who are likely trying to attack Mad Dog to ensure he sits out of the Riverdale versus Stonewall game (he is the star player, after all). If that is indeed the case, then it's no wonder why Archie would be ready to throw down.

And Archie is not alone in his hatred of Bret. The clip also shows Veronica getting "a wicked idea," and donning her blonde wig to seduce Bret. Of course, Varchie is still going strong, so Veronica is likely just using Bret in order to get into his room and carry out her mysterious plan. Check out the full teaser for yourself below.

Riverdale on YouTube

With such a focus on Stonewall Prep in the "Varsity Blues" teaser, it definitely looks like fans can expect some answers about the eerie Quill and Skull Society Jughead was just inducted into. In final episode before Riverdale's winter hiatus, Jughead tracked down his grandpa and learned the eldest Forsythe had given up the rights to the Baxter Brothers novels willingly, prompting Jughead to drop his vendetta against Mr. DuPont and accept the Baxter Brothers contract offered to him. This also led to Bret and Donna to welcome Jughead into Stonewall's secret society.

Oh, and of course, there are also all those alarming flash-forwards fans are eagerly awaiting an explanation for. The most recent episode ended with the implication that Betty was the one who killed Jughead over spring break, after she discovered Evelyn Evernever had possibly hypnotized her with the word "tangerine." Unfortunately, the teaser does not give any new clues about what may have really happened in those spring break time-jumps, but Season 4 has established a pattern of ending its episodes with a surprising reveal about the night in question each time, so more answers are certainly on the way.

Riverdale will not be back until 2020, when "Varsity Blues" airs on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.