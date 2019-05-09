The 'Riverdale' Season 3 Finale Teaser Promises To Answer All Your Gargoyle King Questions

Season 3 of Riverdale has been a truly wild ride, and now we are finally at its epic conclusion. After this week's cliffhanger-filled penultimate episode, fans are on the edges of their seats waiting to find out how the show will wrap up its twisted Gargoyle King and Farm storylines, and the episode's first-look teaser promises an action-packed resolution to all of these unanswered questions. The Riverdale Season 3 finale teaser will get you so pumped for the big finale episode.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from Riverdale Season 3 Episode 21, "The Dark Secret of Harvest House." After a whole season full of theories and predictions about the mysterious Gargoyle King and the inexplicable Farm, fans are now heading into the big finale with some actual answers. This Wednesday's latest episode revealed that The Farm is actually an organ harvesting operation that Edgar Evernever uses to sell kidneys to the black market, and Ethel Muggs made the shocking and seemingly nonsensical revelation that the Gargoyle King is actually Jason Blossom. After those major moments, we are heading into the season finale with even more questions, like how will Betty escape Edgar, how could Jason Blossom still be alive, and how exactly is this all connected?

Thankfully, these answers are coming. The newly released teaser trailer for the Season 3 finale, entitled "Survive the Night," shows Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead all receiving notes from the Gargoyle King to meet in the woods. There, the Core Four are faced with a table full of goblets of blue liquid, clearly implying they are being forced into choosing cups to drink with some being safe and some being poisoned. We see Veronica saying that she refuses to participate in the suicidal ritual, and other quick shots from the clip appear to show Archie fighting with the Gargoyle King in the woods. Check out the full promo trailer for yourself below:

And there is more than just Gargoyle King stuff in the teaser. We also get confirmation that the recently reemerged Black Hood is indeed Hal Cooper, as he takes off his mask and seethes, "I will kill you and your friends." It looks like the finale will also be explaining how the Black Hood is connected to the Gargoyle King.

Oh, and we can't forget about The Farm. The teaser shows that Cheryl is cooking up a plan to break out of the organ-collecting cult with Kevin and Fangs, although a quick shot of Kevin sobbing alone may suggest that he might not escape. And the trapped teens have some help on the outside from the recently freed Toni, who meets up with Nana Rose and gets the ominous warning, "The hunt is afoot." Most pressing, though, is Edgar Evernever informing Alice that "the ascension is upon us." All of Edgar's ascension talk is even more promise that the finale will finally connect the dots between The Farm and the Gargoyle King as well.

Riverdale's Season 3 finale will air on the CW on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET.