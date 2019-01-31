Just when you thought that the Gargoyle King mystery was solved on Riverdale, the promo trailer for next week's new episode shows that the masked killer is back and more terrifying than ever. We are also in store for a reunion of the Midnight Club, and what looks to be a pretty scary fate for two fan-favorite character. Check out the Riverdale Season 3 Episode 12 promo trailer to see all the shocking twists that the show has in store for us next week.

Next Wednesday's episode of Riverdale is the highly anticipated "Bizarrodale" episode, which will shift focus from the show's usual Core Four of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead and instead center on four supporting characters: Kevin Keller, Cheryl Blossom, Reggie Mantle, and Josie McCoy. That may sound exciting for fans of those side characters, but the "Bizarrodale" trailer might make viewers more worried than excited. The clip reveals that the Gargoyle King is back, and his next target is none other than Kevin. Past episodes have shown Kevin playing Gryphons and Gargoyles with his new RROTC crew, and the teaser shows Kevin about to take a sip from the Gargoyle King's deadly chalice as Moose worriedly looks on.

And Kevin is not the only person in danger. The episode trailer also shows a pained Reggie in Veronica's car as she asks him if he has been shot.

The "Bizarrodale" teaser gives us some pretty good hints at what Kevin and Reggie's stories will be about, but what about Cheryl and Josie? They have been teased as the other two central characters in the new episode, but they barely show up in the trailer. We get a quick shot of Cheryl back in her archery gear as a worried Toni pleads "Cheryl, stop and listen to me," so it looks like Cheryl will be heading into a dangerous situation. Josie only appears for a split-second, which does not reveal anything about her story, but the new episode may further explore some recent hints that Josie and Archie may begin a relationship.

The other important element of the new episode is a reunion of the Midnight Club. The Riverdale parents formed the Gryphons and Gargoyles club back when they were in high school, and it resulted in Principal Featherhead's death after the first appearance of the Gargoyle King. The new trailer reveals the Midnight Club members will receive letters telling them to return to Riverdale High and finish their game of Gryphons and Gargoyles, which is bound to bring about even more chaos.

The official episode synopsis for "Bizarrodale" reveals even more details, including some upcoming wedding bells for Sierra McCoy and Tom Keller:

Amidst preparations for their upcoming wedding, Sierra and Tom receive an unsettling message, which forces "The Midnight Club" to reunite. Meanwhile, Veronica and Reggie take drastic measures to clean up a mess they created. Cheryl learns some unexpected news about the college she has set her sights on. Lastly, Kevin gives Moose an ultimatum.

Riverdale's "Bizarrodale" episode will air Wednesday, Feb. 6. at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.