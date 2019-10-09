After Luke Perry died unexpectedly in March, his fans and co-stars alike have been waiting for the right moment to properly mourn him. Well, that time has finally come. Tonight, Perry's show Riverdale will air its tribute episode to the late star. If the episode alone isn't enough to make you cry, then the Riverdale cast's Instagrams about Luke Perry will surely do the trick. Their emotional posts show just how important Perry was to the entire Riverdale family.

Perry became famous starring in a different teen drama in the 1990s: Beverly Hills, 90210. Almost 20 years later, he took on the role of Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) dad Fred on Riverdale. But, when he suffered a massive stroke and died in March 2019, Season 3 of the series was still unfinished. The producers decided to finish the season as they had planned so they could take the time to properly devote an entire episode Perry and his character Fred. That's what audiences get to see in the Season 4 premiere, as Archie deals with the loss of his father. Series creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly:

It’s the immediate aftermath of what happened to Fred, and the story is really set around Archie wrestling with this huge tragedy and his friends being there for him and helping him through it.

Ahead of the airing of the episode devoted to Perry, the Riverdale cast took to Instagram to honor him in real life in addition to on the show. Marisol Nichols, who plays Veronica Lodge's mom Hermione, posted a simple selfie with Perry and wrote, "This one's for you my friend."

Lili Reinhart posted a few photos of Perry and wrote the heartfelt message:

Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke. We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.

Reinhart also posted her "all time favorite picture of him," which was taken by Cole Sprouse.

Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, posted a photo of herself with Perry and wrote about what a generous mentor he was to her. She wrote:

This photo is from my first upfronts for Riverdale, Luke walked me through the entire experience as he did with most of the new experiences I encountered after booking this show. I didn’t even know this photo existed but it explains our relationship to a T. He was always so generous and supportive and patient with my learning and growing through some of the most formative years of my life. I am so lucky to have known you Luke. You were one of a kind and impacted everyone’s lives in such a meaningful way.

Skeet Ulrich, who plays FP Jones, posted an Instagram of a hat Perry left on his kitchen counter before he died, saying that Perry "left WAY more than a hat" behind.

That same hat makes an appearance in Aguirre-Sacasa's Instagram in honor of Perry. He posted a photo of Perry with Ulrich, Sprouse, and Apa, writing, "As Archie says about his dad, 'You will always be a part of Riverdale.'"

This is all surely enough to get the tears flowing, so good luck watching the tribute episode itself.

Season 4 of Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.