Royal fans flipped for the arrival of baby Archie in May 2019, but since then, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have largely kept him out of the public eye. Their baby's public appearances are few and far between, and it's a rarity for them to make mention of him in interviews. Now, thanks to Finding Freedom, a new biographical novel about the Sussexes, royal fans got a little more intel about the little one. The reported reason Meghan and Harry fired Archie's night nurse was revealed in Finding Freedom.

Though Meghan seldom speaks about Archie publicly, when she does, it's always heart-melting. “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy," she gushed during a May 2019 royal reception. Finding Freedom shared more sweet details of baby Archie's arrival and earliest days, and though Meghan and Harry didn't have a hand in penning the book, it was so personal fans were convinced otherwise.

A spokesman for the Sussexes set the record straight, saying Meghan and Harry were not involved. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom," they said. "This book is based on the authors' own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting."

Despite this, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand got very specific in their biographical novel. In one chapter, they reported, "Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible." Elite Daily reached out to reps for Harry and Meghan about the claim but did not hear back by time of publication.

Finding Freedom went on to explain that while the couple did hire a replacement nurse, they were so shaken up by the first incident they wound up handling overnight care themselves from that point on. "Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly," the authors wrote.

Clearly, when it comes to baby Archie's safety, Meghan and Harry aren't taking any chances.