The Reason Why The Kardashian Christmas Card May Be Canceled Will Bum You Out

Remember last year at this time when we were all glued to our Instagram feeds as we waited for the next "25 Days of Christmas" post from the Kardashian fam? Ah, good times! Not only did we get all those adorably curated, posed-to-look-unposed pics in the 25-part photo series, but the whole thing was like a little mystery. Would Khloé reveal her pregnancy in the final image? (No.) Would Kylie Jenner? (No.) And would Dream and Rob make the cut? (Yes... and No.). Sadly, the festive family photo shoot seems to be a no-go this year. And the reason why the Kardashian Christmas Card is canceled is a serious bummer.

I mean, if there's one gift I look forward to every holiday season, it's the release of the annual Kardashian Christmas Card. It's always fun to see how the family vibe changes from year to year as the crew gains (and loses) members. Plus, if the Kardashians don't share an over-the-top holiday snap with their fans, is it even really Christmas? Looks like it's going to have to be. Because according to Kim, the K-fam decided to 86 their seasonal photo sesh this year because the 2017 outing caused too much drama among the sisters.

"You know, I have to say, in thanks to last year's Christmas card, that really did just f*ck us over," she told E! News. "That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner's just given up. She just is like, 'I don't have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore."

I get it, mama! Because while we were all busy inhaling every tiny, perfect-looking, advent calender-style outtake the Kardashians dropped on social media last December, there was apparently some serious sister fighting going on behind the scenes as Kim tried to schedule the family photo shoot for the 2017 card.

If you watched the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians back in August, then you know that everything came to a head when Kim and Kourtney got into an epic fight — the one where Kim famously called Kourtney the "least exciting to look at" — over the fact that both sisters wanted to coordinate the shoot around their own personal schedules.

"I need Kourtney to not be so f*cking annoying with the stick up her *ss like she runs this sh*t because she doesn't," Kim told Khloé and mom Kris Jenner while scrolling through her phone. "She is the least exciting to look at, so she can be out. She doesn't do sh*t. She doesn't know what it's like to actually have f*cking work to do."

Way harsh, Keeks. And TBH, I'm still not over it. So yeah, I actually do kinda get why the Kar-Jenners would want to skip the whole holiday card thing this year. But that doesn't mean I'm still not super crushed that we won't get to see 25 days of Chi, True, and Stormi celebrating their first Christmas. Like, how are we supposed to pass the time?

Kylie did share a pic of her blinged-out gold tree on Dec. 4:

So at least there's that.

And there's still two weeks until Christmas, so who knows what can happen? We may get a Kardashian Christmas card at the last second! *fingers crossed*