Keeping Up With The Kardashians has become one of the most beloved reality shows of all-time, and it's hard to imagine what pop culture would be without the KarJenners' presence. But that was almost the case, according to Khloe Kardashian. The reality star just revealed the reason why Keeping Up With The Kardashians almost never happened and it's honestly shocking.

Kardashian spilled the major tea about the show's inception during a Jan. 25 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apparently, E! producers told the KarJenner ladies their show went to air only after another show fell through.

"We shot a pilot for [executive producer] Ryan Seacrest and it didn't go anywhere," she said. "And then a show on E! fell through, so they needed something to fill that dead air time."

Producers even told the family not to expect the show to have much success, and it would be "filler" content for a short time.

"They were like, 'You're getting the show, start filming, you're getting on the air in, like, two weeks,'" she continued. "We were just so excited asking what to expect and they said, 'Don't get too comfortable here. It's just filler. Just film.'"

Looking back, Kardashian said the low-pressure start to their TV career was actually a blessing in disguise.

"I actually really appreciate them saying that because we were just thinking, 'We're not going to have a season two, let's just film, have fun and be ourselves. This isn't going anywhere, they've told us we're just filling up dead air time.' And so we had no pressure on ourselves," she said, adding that they didn't even think twice about it. "We were being us."

Being completely and apologetically themselves paid off. Not only did KUWTK get renewed, but the show went on to win numerous accolades and steal fans' hearts. In 2010, it won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Reality Show, which it would go on to win numerous times. It also became the highest-rated series aired on Sunday nights for adults in its first month. Fans who latched on early remained loyal audience members, and the show aired for 20 seasons before the family announced they would be parting ways with the network.

KUWTK's run may be coming to a close in 2021, but the family has made an everlasting mark on reality TV.