Dixie D'Amelio is setting the record straight on the rumors about her being a Trump supporter. When the TikTok star deleted her Twitter account on the same day Donald Trump's was suspended, many thought the two instances were connected. Now, it's crystal clear the reason Dixie D'Amelio deleted twitter has absolutely nothing to do with Trump.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account on Jan. 8 "due to the risk of further incitement of violence." When D'Amelio's account disappeared not long after, fans instantly jumped to conclusions, assuming she was upset with Twitter about the removal of the president's page.

This didn't exactly sit right with D'Amelio, who fiercely defended herself on Instagram. "I don’t f*cking support Trump," she began. "I’ve said it 100 f*cking times... the reason I deleted Twitter was because I spend way too much time reading hate... my timing was just awful lol."

She later followed up her Instagram post with another message for those who kept on speculating about her political preferences. "Hate me but talk about every move i make...okay?" she captioned a selfie on her Instagram story.

You can see D'Amelio's posts addressing the reason she deleted Twitter below.

Dixie D'Amelo/Instagram

Dixie D'Amelio/Instagram

This wasn't the first time D'Amelio was forced to defend herself against false assumptions of her political beliefs. In May 2020, she released a statement saying she's registered as an independent voter, not a republican.

"I am an independent voter and I will always vote for the person and never the party," she wrote. "I find it sad that i have received death threats due to inaccurate speculation of my political belief. i have never supported trump. period."

On Jan. 12, she clarified the image circulating Twitter which showed her registered as a republican. "These are fake records," she told Pop Galore. "I don't even know what I'm registered as. I voted and I said very clearly who I did not vote for and who I voted for." She added that her name was spelled wrong in the images.

D'Amelio didn't reveal whether or not she would ever return to Twitter, and, from here on out, fans will have to stick to Instagram for her latest life updates.