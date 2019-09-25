And now for a major bummer, aka the reason Kylie Jenner is missing Paris Fashion Week. After thrilling fans with the news of a Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain collaboration that would make its debut at the Balmain Spring/Summer 2020 presentation in Paris, Jenner has taken to Twitter to announce that, due to health concerns, she will unfortunately no longer be attending the show. Given that she's meant to be the show's Artistic Director of Make Up, this is a pretty big deal, and is no doubt just as disappointing for Jenner as it is for her fans, who have been oohing and ahhing over the collection since its reveal.

To announce the news, Jenner took to social media, in true Kardashian fashion. “Hi guys! So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier,” began the note posted to Jenner's Twitter. “Unfortunately I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit,” it continued.

The entire note is still up on Jenner's account:

Jenner and Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's Creative Director, have been friends for ages, and the collection and its runway debut were a long-awaited collaboration between the two:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner addresses this in the second part of her note. "Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream," she wrote. "Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event. I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision, and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys," said Jenner.

Of course, the show must go on, and Jenner encourages her fans to check out the show and see the collection in action, as she'll be doing from home:

"Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to be an epic event and I can't wait," Jenner's note reads, ending with, "I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"

As for the products and their shoppability, they'll still be launching on the Kylie Cosmetics site come September 27 at 8AM PST:

Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

The Balmain Instagram account responded by retweeting Kylie's note, but has otherwise made no official comment on any social media platforms. Rousteing himself has not yet made a statement either, but his Twitter account shows zero tweets after January 30, 2019, and his most recent Instagram post was the collaboration announcement. Personally, I feel for Kylie! I have no doubt she put a lot of time and effort into this, and was excited to see models wearing her makeup on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. That said, whether or not she's there, that will still be the reality, so she should be proud. Hopefully she can make the best of a bad situation — and you know, you can totally show your support by shopping the collab when it drops on September 27.