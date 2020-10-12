In addition to being the queen of TikTok, Charli D'Amelio is known for her affinity for coffee. D'Amelio loves her java so much, she even has her own drink named after her at Dunkin' Donuts. The popular coffee chain debuted the drink on Aug. 31, but apparently, D'Amelio is slightly shy about ordering the drink named in her honor. The reason Charli D’Amelio hasn’t ordered her Dunkin’ drink is totally understandable.

D'Amelio is having a big year, and in addition to receiving her very own cup of joe, she recently launched a new podcast with her sister Dixie D’Amelio. The sisters introduced their show 2 Chix on Oct. 8, and it's already a hit. At one point in the premiere episode, Charli explained why she's too "nervous" to purchase her Dunkin' drink by its actual name.

"I haven't ordered it as 'The Charli' because I get nervous! I feel like they're going to make fun of me and I'm going to be really butthurt. But seeing everyone else order it is really cool," Charli explained during the episode.

That doesn't mean she's any less excited about her ultra-personal menu option, though. The drink (which is her go-to Dunkin' order) is a cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

During the first 2 Chix episode, Charli also revealed what fans can expect from the new podcast.

"We would like to interact with everyone listening and we are going to be answering some of your questions. Maybe even talking directly to people listening right now," Charli explained.

She and her sister also touched upon the effect online trolls can have on self-esteem. "It's difficult," Charli admitted. "Sometimes people say things so much that even if you know it's not true, you start to believe it... sometimes they take it too far but they think it's okay because they're a troll account but it's really hurtful. We see it."

As one of the most famous teens in the world, not all of us can get to know Charli IRL. But between her new podcast and her personalized coffee drink, we can get close. Fans can listen to the D'Amelio sisters' podcast 2 Chix on Spotify now.