The Queen's Reaction To The Rumored Meghan & Kate Drama Ending Is Understandable

Well, that was exhausting. Hearing the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, might have been on the outs was stressful for everyone, especially for the Queen. After reports surfaced suggesting the two women weren't necessarily getting along, all heads turned to the family matriarch for guidance. Apparently, she, like you, is just happy it's all over now. The Queen's reaction to the rumored Meghan and Kate drama ending is reportedly one of relief, and I get it. No one likes it when their loved ones are fighting!

While there were many rumors circulating about Kate and Meghan's relationship, the public only received one official statement from the palace. There was one particular story floating about that said Kate was upset with Meghan for the way she spoke to her staff. In response, a Kensington Palace spokesperson told The Sun, "This never happened."

Prior to the holidays, fans were also worried the two young couples were going to be spending Christmas apart. However, that fear was calmed when they attended a Christmas luncheon with the Queen on Dec. 19, and ultimately ended up celebrating the holiday together in Sandringham. According to a new report, this is ultimately where and when the two women squashed whatever lingering beef they may have had, much to the Queen's relief.

A source told US Weekly the Queen had "reached her limit with all the drama," adding, "She desperately wanted Meghan and Kate to make up and she got her wish!" Elite Daily reached out to the Palace for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Apparently, Meghan and Harry's decision to move out of Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage at Windsor sparked some of the conflict, but having the opportunity to spend the holidays together reportedly forced Kate and Meghan to face any lingering resentment. The source explained that "being under the same roof meant that they couldn’t avoid each other."

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's move to Windsor, their office released a statement to People magazine explaining it was simply for the betterment of their growing family.

The statement read:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.

Honestly, sounds fair enough to me.

At the end of the day, everyone's greatest interest is in keeping the Queen happy, which author and expert on all things royal, Sally Bedell Smith, revealed to People both the Dukes and Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex intend to do. "Each of them will continue the very strong representative of the Queen in carrying out tasks and assignments that she, and probably their father, wants them to do," she said.

Well, ya know what they say: Happy Queen, happy kingdom, happy global fans. Or something.