The Queen's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Who You'd Expect

It seems like all royal fans have taken a side in the reported drama between Prince Harry and Prince William, but, back home in the UK, Queen Elizabeth loves all her grandchildren. However, that doesn't mean there isn't some favoritism sprinkled into the mix. A new report dished details on the Queen's favorite grandchild and it's not at all who you'd expect.

James Viscount is the 13-year-old son of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and while he may not be in the spotlight as much the rest of the family, he's found a special place in the Queen's heart. In fact, he and his sister, Lady Louise, are her "favorite" grandchildren according to a new report from The Sun.

An inside source detailed the close-knit relationship the Queen has with both James and Louise. “The Queen loves the fact that Louise and James relish their time at Balmoral, and she has become particularly close to Louise, who seems to have become her favorite grandchild, closely followed by James."

James is 12th in line to the throne just ahead of his sister, but it looks like the siblings are first in the Queen's heart. In fact, on weekends, you can probably catch James over at his grandmother's house enjoying a cup of tea. "We're a lot more fortunate because we live so close to the Queen, so when she spends a lot of time at Windsor on the weekends, our children are more fortunate because they can go over and have tea with her on a regular basis," his mom told previously told Sky News.

There's a reason you haven't heard of Viscount James and Lady Louise nearly as much as the other grandchildren. His parents made a deliberate decision to raise him as normally as possible.

“We try to bring them up with the understanding that they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles," his mom told The Sunday Times. "They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but it’s highly unlikely.”

James and Louise may keep a low-key profile, but now that the world knows he's the family favorites, you're bound to see more of them.