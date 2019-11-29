2019 really is the year for epic reunions and comebacks. Following groups like the Spice Girls and My Chemical Romance announcing reunion tours, another group is temporarily getting back together for a few appearances and this time, it's the Pussycat Dolls. Start saving up your money now because the Pussycat Dolls announced a reunion tour and it will be here before you know it.

According to BBC News, days before the group's official reunion announcement on Nov. 28, X Factor: Celebrity judge Louis Walsh let the news slip while appearing on the British television program Lorraine. During the show's live broadcast on Monday, Nov. 25, Walsh revealed his co-judge Nicole Scherzinger will be joined by the rest of the dolls for a reunion performance on the finale of the X Factor: Celebrity this Saturday, Nov. 30.

"You know who's coming on? The Pussycat Dolls are the special guests," Walsh told host Lorraine Kelly near the end of the program. "There's an exclusive for you. They're back together."

"Half the time, Louis doesn't even know what he's talking about, so I was just surprised he got that one right," Scherzinger jokingly told BBC News about Walsh's reveal.

Watch Walsh make the big announcement near the 5:57 mark below.

Lorraine on YouTube

Following Walsh's appearance on Lorraine, the Pussycat Doll's official Twitter account shared a picture of the group's signature logo, along with the caption, "#PCDReunion." Immediately, fans went into a frenzy online. Although fans were probably hoping the group was actually getting back together, they got the next best thing: a reunion tour.

"I am very excited to share that we are back, baby!." Scherzinger tweeted. "The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10 a.m. What show are you coming to?!"

Scherzinger's tweet revealed which Pussycat Dolls members besides her will embark on the tour: Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar. Unfortunately, Melody Thornton's name was nowhere to be found on the roster.

Still, fans have a lot to be excited about. The group's X Factor performance on Nov. 30 will mark their first performance together in over 10 years.

As fans know, the Pussycat Dolls debuted in 2003 under Interscope Records. Over the course of seven years, the girl group released two albums. In 2005, they released their debut album, PCD, featuring hit singles like "Don't Cha," "Buttons," and "Stickwitu," and then in 2008, they released Doll Domination, featuring singles like "When I Grow Up," "I Hate This Part," and "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)." The group then disbanded in 2010.

On Nov. 28, the members stopped by the British radio show Heart Breakfast to explain their decision for a reunion tour after all this time apart.

"There's been unfinished business. It’s been 10 years ... we just all were ready to do it," explained Roberts. "We’ve matured, we’ve grown up, we’ve gained life tools, life experience."

April 2020 is only a few months away, so thankfully, fans don't have to wait long to see their favorite group live again.