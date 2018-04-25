The Bachelor reality-verse is adding a new show to its looking-for-love lineup. The Proposal, which is heading to ABC this summer, courtesy producer Mike Fleiss, is putting a fresh spin on the format with a crazy concept that sounds like part pageant/part dating game show... with a catch.

How does it differ from The Bachelor and the franchise's existing spinoffs? The Proposal features both male and female daters in a quest to "woo a mystery suitor" whose identity will be concealed. There will be a first impressions round, a beachwear round (wait, what?), followed by a question and answer portion "where the mystery suitor's most pressing romantic questions" will be posed. Finally, the last round will challenge the daters to "receive a seal of approval from the mystery suitor’s most trusted family member." It all culminates in the narrowing down to two remaining daters who will finally meet, and thus a proposal is potentially presented. Hmm. Seems like a reasonable way to meet your life partner...

Nothing should surprise reality viewers anymore, considering Dating Naked and Joe Millionaire actually exist(ed), so of course this show is happening. With the success of Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Winter Games — which, I'll admit, appeared to be a bonkers idea at first glance and then totally delivered — anything could happen in reality TV competition land.

“No one other than Mike Fleiss could come up with a dating show in the form of a pageant. Viewers are going to love this show – it’s all part of the same DNA as The Bachelor franchise. Very excited for this summer,” ABC's SVP, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night Rob Mills explained to Us Weekly.

But here's one change from The Bachelor that might wilt your rose: Face of the franchise Chris Harrison will not be a part of the show. Hey — the guy has, like, a zillion jobs already.

Enter host Jesse Palmer, who you might remember from Season 5 of The Bachelor. The former NFL player, reality show leading man, and sports commentator will be stepping up to the mic to play MC for the freshman series.

Just because a new Bachelor-esque show is arriving on the scene this summer does not mean you should kiss the old ones goodbye. Bachelor in Paradise will indeed be returning for its annual seasonal stint too. Casting for the Mexico-set makeout fest has not been confirmed, though it's likely that a few familiar faces from Arie Luyendyk's most recent Bachelor season will be participating. Bekah M, the fan-favorite 22-year-old (now 23!) nanny, has expressed interest in the spinoff and Chris Harrison even jokingly declared her a contestant on the "Women Tell All."

"According to Chris Harrison, I guess. Dude, I had not discussed that with anybody. I was like, 'Um, Chris, I have not signed anything, negotiations have not been made...,'" she revealed back in March on The Ringer's Bachelor Party Podcast, when asked if she'll be on appearing on the show. "I think I would love Paradise ... I love the sun and it's just the perfect excuse to get a great tan."

If Bekah goes to Paradise, she might have some pals and former competitors by her side. Season 22 sixth runner-up, Seinne, also discussed the possibility, although she would have to be single to sign on, obviously. "It would be that, maybe, and I don't know what guys... As of now there's no one in Bachelor Nation I'm interested in," the Cali native explained. "I'll rephrase that," Seinne elaborated on Extra's Bachelor Breakdown. "There's no one that I think will go on Paradise who I would be interested in." Although she did admit that she thinks "Ben and Peter are the top..."

Who knows? Maybe some Bachelor alums will try to find their soulmate in a whole new, public way on The Proposal this summer.