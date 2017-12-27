The 'Pose' Cast Will Feature The Most Transgender Actors Ever In A Scripted Series
Ryan Murphy's slow but steady takeover of the American television basic cable landscape on FX continues. Beginning with the unexpected smash hit Glee, and then going on to make anthology series new again with shows like American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Scream Queens and Feud, Murphy has become a one-man programming machine. Now, he is heading back to try his hand at musical TV shows again with his brand new series, Pose. But Pose isn't just big because of it's Glee-like concept. It's breaking new ground: Pose will feature the most transgender actors ever featured in a television series, and boasts the largest recurring LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted show.
Like his most recent season of American Horror Story, Murphy was once again inspired by the outcome of the 2016 election. But this is not a show set in the present. Instead, it's a 1980s period piece that looks at the culture during the height of the AIDS crisis years in New York City and how we got to where we are now.
Here's the synopsis from the press release:
FX has ordered eight episodes for Season 1, which are slated to start filming in February and will debut sometime this coming summer.
In the press release, Murphy sounds over the moon for his new project to get picked up for a full season order. He says,
Pose originally received a pilot order back in March from FX, and conducted a nationwide search for transgender talent for the production. According to Deadline, those cast members are M.J. Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, and Angelica Ross, and all will be playing transgender characters. (The featured image at the top of the post is Indya Moore from the pilot episode.)
One major change from the original pilot: Tatiana Maslany, of Orphan Black fame, was originally part of the main cast. But her part was re-conceived and rewritten to be played by a 50-year-old African American woman, and has been recast with Charlayne Woodard (The Leftovers).
Dana Walden and Gary Newman, the FTG Chairman and CEOs, drew a direct line from Murphy's work on Glee to today's announcement:
Just as important as inspiring: helping transgender artists both in front of and behind the camera. To that end, Deadline says that the show will work in conjunction with Ryan Murphy’s Half Initiative and bring aboard emerging transgender directors to be mentored through his directing mentorship program.
Pose will debut on FX some time in the summer of 2018.