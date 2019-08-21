With a cool 6.6 million followers on Instagram and 5.2 million subscribers on YouTube, it goes without saying that South Korea-based makeup artist PONY (Park Hye-Min) Park has built quite the following. And that's because her makeup tutorials, specifically the ones where she transforms herself into major celebrities, are pretty incredible. Now, the makeup artist has teamed up with MAC's global team to launch the MAC x PONY Park Tarot Card-Inspired Collection.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, the Seoul native took to her Instagram to announce the launch of her new makeup collection with MAC. The MUA revealed that the new collection will be available in stores and online at Nordstrom on Sept. 21, in stores and online at MAC on Sept. 23, and then will release globally in October.

As far as what you can expect from the new collection, it's a limited edition line that is made up of nine products. The range includes an eight-shade eyeshadow palette that will retail for $35, a lip-plumping lip gloss for $20, two highlighters for $37, a Prep + Prime Fix+ Face Mist with pearl shimmer for $30, two makeup brushes, and a set of false lashes.

Courtesy of MAC

Then, to round out the collection PONY and MAC worked together to create a new product dubbed the Matte Lip Mousse, which will retail for $20. In a press release sent to Elite Daily, MAC described the product as "an ethereally weightless formula that glides on evenly for misty soft-matte color.”

According to PONY, the creation of this brand new product brings an added element of K-beauty into the new collection. "Recently, a velvet-type texture that’s not too matte and not too glossy is trendy among Korean consumers. This Matte Lip Mousse is just right, super smooth and has just the right amount of color pigment and saturation," PONY told Hypebae in an interview.

As far as the shade ranges that are included in the MAC x PONY collection, you can expect the lips shades to range from rich plums to cool fuchsias to warm pinks. The eyeshadow palette features a range of eight warm neutrals available in velvety finishes, and the new highlighters feature icy iridescent hues.

Courtesy of MAC

In addition to launching a new nine-piece collection that includes a brand new lip product, this new launch also boasts a chic celestial packaging. PONY worked with the MAC team to incorporate her love for tarot cards and the special aura that they give off as inspiration for the collection. Each product is wrapped in sun, moon, and star packaging, each embedded with a spiritual meaning.

"I wanted everyone to have a chance to experience this kind of celestial mood and aura through my makeup collection," PONY told Hypebae. "In the tarot cards, the Sun, the Moon and the Star have both positive and negative meanings. These are symbolic in my daily life that embodies both the positive and the negative. Overall, they are a positive driving force for me."

Courtesy of MAC

Whether you want to add these tarot card-inspired products to your vanity to fit in with your tray of crystals or you can't wait for the new velvety Matte Lip Mousse to become available, you can look forward to shopping the new collection at Nordstrom come Sept. 21. However, like with all of MAC's limited edition collections, you'll want to act fast so you can get your hands on these products before they sell out.