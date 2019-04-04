Chances are I don't know you at all. But I can safely say you're probably one of many who have thought, "I wish I could get paid to travel." And guess what? You actually can. Very few people actually enjoy sitting at a desk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and to be completely honest, I'm right there with ya. So if you're on the same page as I am, you should definitely consider applying for The Points Guy's Summer 2019 internship — it literally pays you to travel the world.

If you've never heard of The Points Guy (TPG), it's a website that helps travelers do what they love on the cheap. And now, the popular travel site is actually paying someone to do so. It's looking for someone to fill the position called Travel and Rewards Intern, and if you ask me, it sounds sweet. According to the job posting, the Travel and Rewards intern will get the opportunity to rate and review luxurious travel experiences, which — that's right — means you'll definitely be flying first class.

TPG's intern will be able to stay at world class hotels, from those in the Greek isles to some along Singapore’s famous skyline, according to the job posting. Occasionally, they will be reviewing the less "glamorous" travel opportunities as well, including premium economy and coach. Either way, though, very few things in life are more daunting than the prospect of not having extended periods of time to myself until retirement, and this gives you the opportunity to combine work and play all day, every day.

In terms of job requirements, according to TPG's job posting, the brand is looking for a proficient writer, someone with fire social media skills, and solid photography and video experience. They must be outgoing, culturally aware, and flexible. There aren't any set dates for the internship, as it will work around the schedule of the final candidate, according to brand. Candidates also must be 21 or older to review alcoholic products, and should be a current college student or a recent graduate (December 2018 or more recent). So I guess I'm out... oh well.

Welp, it looks like I won't be able to get in on this incredible experience. However, if you're looking to do so, applying is super easy. Just fill out the application on the Points Guy website ASAP — there is no deadline, but according to the brand, they will hire someone when they find the "right person." The application asks for your name, education, and when you can start, along with any contact information. Be sure to attach a resume that will catch the brand's eye with a cover letter, and include a super solid reference. In all seriousness, it's one of the most simple applications you'll ever have to fill out. Just keep in mind this is super competitive, since the website is looking for the perfect candidate — you'll want to take your time on it.

Taking a business trip for work is always pretty cool, but as TPG's Travel and Rewards Intern, you'll be traveling 24/7 — and TBH — that sounds pretty ideal. Getting paid to see the world is seriously a dream come true, and remember: If you end up getting the job, be sure to send me a postcard. Please and thank you.