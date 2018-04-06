The idea of sex in public can be pretty hot. We've all seen those scenes in movies (or even lived them!) where couples get so turned on, they can’t even make it to the safety of their own front door before banging it out. Super hot, right? Well, it is in theory. But if you're wanting to do it IRL, there are some actual criminal risks to keep in mind. Before we break down the best place for public sex based on your zodiac sign, let's quickly get real about what could happen if you got caught smashing it out in public.

Having sex in public is formally known as "public indecency" or "lewdness." It can be categorized as either a Class A or Class B Misdemeanor, and perpetrators can face up to 12 months in jail, probation, a criminal record, up to a $500 fine, or community service (depending on the state where you do the deed). Clearly, having sex in public can have lifelong, financial repercussions, so maybe rethink your undying urge to do it out in the open.

While I'm absolutely not advocating for something illegal, there is a lot to be said about the thrill of sex in public. So here's where you likely fantasize about having sex in public, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Anytime, Anywhere Giphy For adventurous and impulsive Aries, the call to sex in the wild is powerful, so they are pretty much always ready for a quickie anywhere, at a moment’s notice.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Pressed Up Against A Hotel Room Window Giphy Taurus gals are a sensual bunch with a taste for luxury. When it comes to sex, they aren’t interested in roughing it with a tumble in the woods — they want glamour and hint of danger in their public sex. So being pressed up against a floor-to-ceiling window in a penthouse suite is a fantasy come true.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): A Private Rooftop Deck Giphy Naturally curious Gemini likes sexual experiences that allow room and time for variation and experimentation. They aren’t going to be satisfied with a quickie in a bathroom stall — they need something more leisurely like a private rooftop deck, where they can feel the breeze on their skin but have guaranteed privacy to fully explore their partner.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): In Their Own Backyard Giphy It may take a bit for Cancer gals to come out of their sexual shells, but once they do, they're up for just about anything — within reason. In order to let some of their inhibitions go, they need to feel safe, so you can take the Cancer out of the bedroom, but probably not any farther than her own backyard.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): At A Sex Club Giphy Leo is a natural born exhibitionist, so the thrill of sex in public isn’t about hoping not to be caught, it’s about having an opportunity to have all eyes on them! They should head straight to their local sex club so they don’t end up in their local jail instead.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): In Your Car Giphy Virgos appreciate structure and order, so while they can be up for getting frisky outside the bedroom, it still needs to be in a venue where they have some control. The enclosed space of a car is ideal for public-ish love-making.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): In A Dressing Room Giphy If Leo is a born exhibitionist, Libra is a born voyeur. They’re turned on by the aesthetics of the human body, so anywhere with a full length mirror, like a dressing room, is a huge turn-on.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): In A Sex Dungeon Giphy Scorpios are the most sexually passionate of all the signs, and they thrive on the thrill of exploring taboos. They find sex in public hot, but if you can add another layer of kink, even better. That's why a sex dungeon is the perfect place to indulge in all their fantasies at once.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Out In Nature Giphy For free-spirited and outdoorsy Sag gals, nature is their boudoir, so you may find innocent hiking trips turning into quickies against trees or in fields of flowers. Just be careful there are no forest rangers or Boy Scouts packs nearby.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Your Own Balcony Giphy It’s not that Cap gals don’t have a kinky side, it's just that they're generally very private. Getting them to have sex in public is going to be harder than any other sign. The key is to find somewhere that feels both public and private. The perfect balance may be your own covered balcony. You can feel the breeze on your bare skin and imagine the thrill of being caught in the act, but with none of the actual risk.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): In A Tent While Camping Giphy Like Caps, Aquarius gals aren’t really into sex in public, but there are some times you can get this air sign to enjoy the, well, open air — like in a relatively controlled environment like a tent! Camping trips where they can commune with nature in wide open spaces may just do the trick of turning them on and making them lose their inhibitions, within reason.