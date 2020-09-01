Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already making a lasting impression on Los Angeles. The couple, who recently made the move to Santa Barbara, masked up and stepped out for a good cause on Monday, Aug. 31, where they not only gave back to the community, but also honored the late Princess Diana on the 23rd anniversary of her tragic death. The photos of Meghan and Harry planting flowers in memory of Princess Diana will warm your heart.

During their outing at a local pre-school in support of the Assistance League of LA, the couple made sure to pay tribute to Harry's mother in a very special way. Meghan and Harry, with the help of some adorable little preschoolers, planted forget-me-nots, Diana's favorite flower.

Harry and Meghan also assisted a group of children in planting flowers such as petunias, California wildflowers, and vegetables, like tomatoes, squash, sweet peas, and more. Some of the cutest moments came when Meghan and Harry watched on as the little ones used elephant-shaped watering cans to water the plot.

"The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday!" a series of pictures captured by photographer Matt Sayles was captioned by the organization on Instagram. "In addition to helping the children replant the Preschool Learning Center's garden, they spent time with them, sharing their appreciation for nature and helping to instill the importance of healthy eating. We truly appreciate their time and care for our students."

Sayles' photos showed Meghan and Harry weren't afraid to get their hands dirty while planting the new flowers and vegetables with the students. The kids, as well as The Sussexes, were all masked up, taking safety measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the post, The Assistance League of Los Angeles "has been providing early education services to children in need" for over 100 years. The organization's "nationally-accredited preschool instructs 40 students from low-income L.A. families."

Meghan and Harry are all about giving back, and it's so refreshing to see them in their element paying respect to Princess Diana's memory while also helping out at a local school.