Jennifer Lopez just won the mom-of-the-year award in her daughter Emme's eyes. Lopez might be one of Hollywood's most famous music and film stars of all time, but even her own kids get starstruck. These photos of Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme meeting Billie Eilish are so sweet and pure.

It's only March and Emme Maribel Muñiz has already had a huge year. She took center stage to sing alongside her mom on Feb. 2 during J. Lo's iconic Super Bowl LIV half-time performance, but on Monday, March 9, the mother-daughter duo were simply fans going gaga over Eilish. Eilish kicked off her Where Do We Go? world tour at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on March 9, with Lopez and Emme in attendance.

During the sold-out show, Emme and Lopez danced and sang the night away from the crowd. Lopez captured some amazing moments of Eilish slaying on stage while Emme watched with stars in her eyes. But, it was backstage where Lopez documented Eilish and Emme's epic face-to-face meeting that took place.

"When Emme met Billie," Lopez captioned a series of pictures of the three women hugging. In the pics, Emme can barely be seen, squeezed in-between Lopez and Eilish, who both look thrilled to be in each other's presence.

In a third photo of Emme, Eilish, and Lopez side-by-side, Emme beamed with a huge smile. The snap is legit the definition of "a picture worth a thousand words."

And look at how adorable Emme and Lopez were dancing in the audience.

Monday was definitely a night to remember for Emme and Lopez, and they were even on hand to witness a powerful message about body-shaming Eilish shared with the crowd during her performance. Watch the video below.

There are sure to be more Lopez and Emme concert date nights in their future, but for now, these photos of them with Eilish are absolutely everything.