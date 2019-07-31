Demi Lovato may be fairly new to Bachelor Nation — she recently copped to watching The Bachelorette for the first time ever this past May — but apparently, she's already besties with this season's star, Hannah Brown. The two of them bonded backstage while getting ready for the show's finale on July 30. And the photo of Demi Lovato and Hannah B. eating windmill cookies that D.Lo posted on Instgram will legit make your day.

WTF are windmill cookies? Don't ask me, I had no idea they even existed until just now. But in case you missed it, Brown had a pretty infamous date with former contestant Peter Weber that involved them, ahem, hooking up in an actual windmill. And by hooking up, I mean they had sex in that windmill four times. Which kind of makes me wonder why Brown would ever send the cute pilot home in the first place. I mean, four times has got to be some kind of record, no?

Anyhoo, it looks like Lovato and Brown had a good time recalling whole windmill incident, and the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer couldn' resist sharing a cheeky pic on Insta of the two of them enjoying the almond-flavored snack.

"I interrupt this social media break with this very important and iconic snap shot of WINDMILL cookies with my new favorite person @alabamahannah," Lovato wrote in the caption. "And quess (sic) what... Jesus still loves us. Tonight's the season finale y'all... make sure to tune in cause it's gonna get crazy!!"

That "Jesus still loves us" quip is, of course, a nod to the now-viral line Brown uttered after ex-contestant Luke Parker fought with her over whether or not she should have sex with other contestants. Brown wasn't here for Parker's judgment and in an instantly iconic moment, she finally admitted: “I have had sex, and honestly, Jesus still loves me.”

Such a queen.

So, how did Brown and Lovato become friends anyway? It looks like it all started back in May when the former Disney star posted an Instagram Story that featured a clip of Brown on the show and wrote "I've never watched the Bachelorette or the Bachelor but she is soooo cute!!" across it.

Brown then tweeted out a screenshot of Lovato's post, giving it the "Nobody" meme treatment:

"Nobody:" she wrote. "Me every day for the rest of my life: Demi Lovato called me cute!"

Check it out:

Brown also rolled up to the comment section of Lovato's windmill cookie post to leave the singer a sweet message.

"Love love love," she wrote. "So thankful for your support during this season of life and taking me under your wing. Also, thanks for sharing your mama with me."

Demi Lovato shared her mom with Hannah B.?! These two are total baes and I have never shipped a friendship more. Now that we know how tight they are, maybe Brown can convince the "Cool For The Summer" singer to sign on to become the next Bachelorette?

I mean, she was in the audience during the finale and she looked like a total natural sitting next to Bachelor in Paradise star Demi Burnett.

Can't you just see it? I mean, Lovato on The Bachelorette would definitely make for the most ~dramatic~ season yet.

C'mon, girl — let's get this journey started!