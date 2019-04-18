The latest episode of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists was a whirlwind of action, including cabin confrontations, a hit-and-run accident, more emotional blackmail, and throwbacks to Rosewood. The busy hour concluded with Caitlin's body lying in the street after a mysterious car ran her down, but her injury won't slow down the mission to find Nolan's killer. The Perfectionists Season 1 Episode 6 promo shows the group searching for more answers to Beacon Heights mysteries.

In addition to Caitlin's (Sydney Park) accident occurring soon after she swiped Mason's (Noah Gray-Cabey) phone, April 17's "The Patchwork Girl" detailed Alison (Sasha Pieterse) trying to convince an alive and well Taylor Hotchkiss (Hayley Erin) to reveal herself to her mother. As she managed to bring Nolan's sister back to campus, Mona (Janel Parrish) dodged a confrontation about her past with the Drakes and learned that Taylor likely wasn't safe at BHU. It turns out Mona's tip from janitor Ray Hogadorn (Duffy Epstein) was valid, because Taylor vanished from Alison's house without explanation by the end of the episode.

The promo for April 24's "Lost and Found" appears to open in a hospital, seemingly soon after the car accident, but Ava (Sofia Carson), Dylan (Eli Brown), Alison, and Mona are relatively calm. Dylan tells Alison and Mona that they know who killed Nolan (Chris Mason), fueling the likelihood that he and Ava found proof of Mason being the murderer on his phone. But then again, is anything ever that simple in the Pretty Little Liars universe?

The low-key group meeting seems to be confirmation that Caitlin's in stable condition, so it's back to business for the rest of the gang. With Taylor still MIA, Mona heads to her trailer, finding a secret compartment behind one of its walls. Meanwhile, Dylan and Ava turn to the sewers for the next step in their own investigation, but something or someone may be following them.

When Alison brings Mona into her investigation of Taylor, Mona makes a surprising discovery. While preparing for the campus fashion show, Ava comes into contact with Zach, a fellow student with an unexpected connection to her past. And the Perfectionists struggle to recover from recent events.

The summary covers most of what is seen in the episode promo, but the addition of new character Zach will definitely create another layer in the Perfectionists' dynamic. Ava's biggest concern focuses on her felon father's whereabouts, and after head of security Dana Booker manipulated her into believing her dad was contacting her, Ava is likely even more guarded about her past. What does Zach add to Ava's protection of her secret?

With Caitlin seemingly out of commission this week, there's also the question of what Mason is up to now. Does he know Ava and Dylan are on his tail? Was he somehow involved in Caitlin's accident? Is Alison going to interrogate him next? As his ex-girlfriend and childhood pal, Caitlin is the group's closest link to Mason, so it may be tricky for anyone else to keep tabs on him.

We'll have to wait and see how the murder investigation progresses without Caitlin around. Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists continues on Wednesday, April 24, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.