The 'Peaky Blinders' Season 5 Trailer Will Make Your Heart Race

British TV has begun to make massive waves on Netflix. In 2018, the streaming service grabbed the rights to The Great British Baking Show after a move from the BBC to Channel 4 left them up for grabs. It arrived at the right time, with Seasons 5 and 6 bookending the breakout hit Bodyguard, nominated for several Emmys. Now other shows which have been tooling along on Netflix are hoping to get in on the act. The new Peaky Blinders Season 5 trailer should grab viewers' attention, as the Shelbys ready to face possible disaster.

For those who haven't watched it yet, Peaky Blinders tells the story of the Shelby crime family, who run an urban street gang in Birmingham post-World War I. It's a fictional series. The "Peaky Blinders" gang was real, and it did operate in Birmingham, but it dissolved in the face of the Great War. The show imagines what would have happened, had someone come along in 1919 and picked it up again. Creator Steven Knight has said he hopes to end the story with the outbreak of World War II.

Tommy Shelby runs the family crime business, played by Cillian Murphy, from The Dark Knight trilogy. Tommy is flanked on one side by his Aunt Polly, played by Helen McCrory, aka Narcissa Malfoy from Harry Potter. On the other, there's his older brother, Arthur Shelby, Jr., played by Paul Anderson, best known for The Revenant.

The series began in 1919, but time has been chugging along. Season 5 opens in 1929, in October, on a day known as "Black Tuesday."

History books say the Wall Street crash of 1929 was the start of America's Great Depression. But the truth is, it wasn't just limited to America. Times became tough in Europe as well, and the gangs of Birmingham become more desperate as money dries up.

"Black Tuesday" isn't the only real-life historical event Peaky Blinders has shown in the series. Much like Downton Abbey, the show is a fictionalized account of characters living through history. The main difference is that Downton Abbey focused on the landed gentry, while Peaky Blinders is more interested in those clawing their way out of the gutters.

It's high time viewers get invested in the series. Peaky Blinders has been quietly hanging out on Netflix since 2014 when the streaming service was just beginning to get into the Original series game. The show had already aired its first season in September of 2013 on BBC Two and had done well enough for a second.

Unfortunately, unlike Black Mirror, which Netflix also streamed, and then bought the rights to around that time, Peaky Blinders was left to find its own way. The show did a slow burn in the U.K., with the third season not arriving until 2016. But a double season renewal for Seasons 4 and 5 that followed proved the show was popular. The newest season was so hotly anticipated, it moved house, airing on flagship channel BBC One.

Peaky Blinders Season 5 arrives on Netflix on Friday, Oct 4, with all six episodes. Seasons 1-4 (which are also six one-hour episodes apiece) are available to watch now.