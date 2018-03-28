Nothing interrupts your sleep quite like feeling your skin stick to your sheets. When you're a sweaty sleeper (or stuck in an apartment with no air conditioning — #PrayingForYou), waking up hot and moist can become a way of life that feels utterly unavoidable. In truth, the best thing you can do is stick to wearing pajamas that keep you cool at night — and, you know, investing in a really good fan to point right at your face all night long.

Sweating while you sleep is the absolute worst, but it doesn't have to be a gross, sticky struggle every morning when you peel yourself out of bed. Different types of fabrics can all have different effects on your body's core temperature, and they can also retain moisture (aka your sweat) differently. Ideally, when you're looking for pajamas as a sweaty shopper, you want to pick lightweight fabrics (like cotton, linen, or bamboo hybrids) that will allow your body to rest and breathe easily throughout the night, while fabrics like polyester, spandex, and rayon will trap heat and moisture against your skin, thus making you sweat even more, pretty much guaranteeing a really, really uncomfortable night of sleep.

Of course, figuring out the pajamas that feel most comfortable for you also comes down to a matter of preference. Some people swear by nighties; others insist upon a pair of shorts or pants to keep their legs from rubbing together; some don't sleep wearing any clothes at all! No matter what type of pajama outfit you want, the fabric (and the percentage breakdown, if there are multiple types in one item) is what you really need to pay attention to.

PJs that are made out of a fabric called bamboo viscose are an effective, and most importantly super cozy way to sleep when you can't help but sweat through the night.

Texere Silk Women's Nightshirt in Bamboo Viscose, $29.99 to $32.99, Amazon

According to Amazon's product description, this nightshirt is made of 70 percent bamboo viscose, 25 percent cotton, and only 5 percent spandex, making it a super lightweight and breathable option for those who love a good, flowy nightgown.

Bamboo blends are excellent at regulating body temperature, so a nightie like this would keep your sweaty struggles to an absolute minimum. Plus, it's hypoallergenic, so you don't have to worry about getting the sniffles in the middle of the night, either.

And yes, if you're wondering, bamboo fabric does come directly from fibers of bamboo pulp, so not only are you doing yourself and your body a favor, but you're looking out for the environment, too.

If bamboo blends aren't your thing, classic, cotton PJS are just as good at trapping and wicking moisture from your body, which is why they're such a commonly used fabric in so many different types of clothing.

Ekouaer Women's Long Sleeve Sleepwear Soft PJ Set, $31.99 to $37.99, Amazon

Whether you're going on a family vacation, or enjoying a romantic getaway, or, you know, just watching Netflix in bed, these cotton PJs will keep you comfy and cool no matter what.

Oftentimes, clothing fabrics will claim to be a "cotton blend," which is easy to misconstrue as just good ol' cotton, but it might mean that the clothing factory that made the PJs actually snuck some rayon, spandex, or similar fabrics into the mix. For this reason, you should always check the tag to see what the fabric percentage breakdowns are. I know it seems excessive, but real talk, those seemingly minor differences in percentages can make a huge difference in how your body feels. For example, the above Ekouaer pajamas are 95 percent cotton and just 5 percent spandex, ensuring that you're actually going to reap the benefits of all of that beautiful, cottony breathability.

Linen is another, slightly more high-end fabric option, but it's worth the extra cash to enjoy an amazing night of sleep, sans sweat.

Linen Cotton 2-Piece Women's Pajama Set, $53.97, The Company Store

These pajamas are the ultimate example of a good hybrid of fabrics, rather than a bad one: They're made of 55 percent linen and 45 percent cotton — aka two fabrics that work in tandem to ensure you're getting the rest you deserve, even on the hottest, muggiest night you could imagine. Linen's fabric is both natural and breathable, which is why it will help keep you cool.

PJs made of linen are often a little bit more pricy, so don't feel bad about getting a fabric hybrid like this one, as long as it's not a majority-percentage of polyester, rayon, or a similar material.

Above all, you want to ensure that the fabric is something you personally will feel comfortable in (for example, cotton might feel softer than linen on your body, or vice versa), and that you're getting a comfortable size so that your skin doesn't feel constricted.

And hey, even if it sets you back a few more dollars than you anticipated, investing in a good PJ set really is an act of self-care. Treat yourself to the coziest ones you can find, and your well-rested body will thank you in the morning.