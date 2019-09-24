For someone who's passionate about traveling, you may have stayed in your fair share of hotel rooms over the years. The decor in every room can range from drab to totally fab, but there might be one key thing that's been missing this whole time: plants. That is, up until now. The Orbitz Plant Hotel is officially here, and it allows guests to book rooms based on their favorite greenery.

According to the press release, in a survey conducted by Orbitz, it was found that 63% of millennials want more plants in their hotel rooms. Orbitz is now making those dreams come true. Teaming up with the Kimpton Gray Hotel and Garfield Park Conservatory in Chicago, Orbitz created the first-ever pop-up plant hotel just for you.

According to Orbitz.com, from Oct. 18-20, 2019, you can stay in a room at the Kimpton Gray in Chicago, and Orbitz will make sure you have all the greenery your heart desires. All you need to do is pick which room you want to stay in, and that's where the fun begins.

Not only will you have the opportunity to stay in a beautiful room filled with plants, but you can cater the room to which plants you like best. There are five different plant-themed rooms to choose from, including a queen deluxe room — "The Desert Room" — that's filled with cacti, and a king spa room — "The Fern Room" — that's filled with ferns. How unique and cool does that experience sound?

Along with the greenery, each room will feature "relaxation kits" so you can fully immerse yourself in this serene oasis. According to the press release, the kit will include aloe face masks and green juice that deserve a relaxing selfie while you're enjoying both. Pair it with a caption like, "Aloe plants very much."

If you want to book your very own plant hotel room, all you need to do is head on over to the plant pop-up section of Orbitz. From there, you can choose which room you'd like to book. There's an "Aroid Room" that will be filled with a bunch of oversized houseplants, so you might walk away knowing which plants you want to welcome into your own home. There's also a "Sugar Room" available to book that'll feature fruit bearing plants and sweet greenery like vanilla orchids, as per the press release.

I have to admit, the one that instantly caught my eye is the "Desert Room" that will have cacti and succulents. You'll feel like you're glamping in the desert, minus the hot weather and sand everywhere. (Take note that Orbitz will send you an email within 24 hours after you book to confirm your room.)

Who knows, maybe you'll be so inspired by your plant vacay that you decide to turn your home into an indoor rainforest as well. I've already been inspired so much, I've started browsing Bloomscape for my very own houseplants. This is certainly the ultimate getaway for plant parents.